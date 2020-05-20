What’s not to love about Costco? Not only do Costco memberships come loaded with health perks, like free health screenings and gym memberships, but the wholesale retailer also — obviously and above all — offers countless year-round food, beverage, and clothing bargains, including slashed prices on name-brand items. This, Costco’s ability to consistently save us money, is what keeps us returning time and time again. And this month, their member-only savings deals are certainly can’t-misses.

From $700 off a Samsung four-door fridge, among other impressive deals on electronics and appliances such as Apple Watches, 75-inch LG TVs, and Dyson vacuums, to a slew of discounts on beauty products, snacks and frozen food, and everything in-between, Costco’s member-only savings event this month kicks off tomorrow (May 20) and extends through June 14 — leaving you plenty of time to take advantage of their sales.

What we also love about Costco? They aren’t afraid to host epic sales events simultaneously. Their Memorial Day sale, for instance, started early — on May 14 — and extends through June 3. And those who have spent their quarantine on home projects will be thrilled to hear that Costco’s Memorial Day sale, this year, features slashed prices on appliances, including washer and dryer sets, gas ranges, dishwashers, and more.

So, what are you waiting for? We’ve gathered a handful of the most fabulous May member-only deals for you to peruse. And when you’re ready, take a look at our favorite, cherry-picked Costco Memorial Day sales event deals too.

Samsung 28 cu. ft. French door fridge

Save $600 on this fridge that features a FlexZone Drawer with multiple temperature settings, Wi-Fi and Bixby, and more.

Samsung 65-inch LED LCD TV

Costco’s knocking off $100 once the sale kicks off.

Apple Watch Series 5

If you’ve been eyeing the Apple Watch 5, wait until this Costco sale and save $85.

Dyson V11 Animal+

This cordless stick vacuum cleaner is $100 cheaper starting May 20.

Apple MacBook Pro, 16-inch

Take $200 off this 16-inch MacBook Pro at Costco.

