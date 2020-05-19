Your pup is a member of your family, so you should treat them to a nice, cozy bed to curl up in. Dogs do sleep a lot, after all. Your pup gets about 12 to 14 hours of sleep a day—18 to 20 if they’re puppies. This is where the phrase “a dog’s life” comes from, basically. They get worn out from playing, walks and following you around the house and being your constant companion. They should rest their ears somewhere comfortable. Or alternatively, your dog has gotten a little too comfortable and has started to believe that your bed is their bed. If you’re trying to transition fido to a bed of his or her own, we have you covered.

If you get a nice dog bed, only to find out it isn’t washable, you might find yourself in a bit of a smelly situation. You love your dog, but you don’t want the entire house to smell like him or her. That’s why we rounded up the best washable dog beds.

We found both plush beds and beds made out of memory foam, so your pup, young or old, can sleep soundly. These soft beds include machine washable covers in case of any accidents. Two of the beds are tailored to achy joints and dogs struggling with arthritis. Help your pup catch some extra good Zzzs with these soft beds.

1. MidWest Homes for Pets Bed

Pups both big and small can enjoy this plush and soft bed, because it ranges in size from 18 in. to 44 in. These machine-washable beds were specifically designed for crates, so they make great base layers for your dog to rest their weary heads on. If you choose to have the bed as a standalone item, the bottom side of the bed has a non-skid surface and won’t be sliding away across your wood floors.

2. Milliard Premium Orthopedic Memory Foam Dog Bed

If you’ve got an aging dog, you might want to consider getting him or her an extra special bed. This orthopedic dog bed was made for a pup’s aching joints and ailments. Made out of dense foam topped with memory foam means that it’s firm enough for your dog to climb up on but comfy enough to offer them some relief. The foam is covered by a soft, removable, waterproof cover in case your poor pooch wets the bed. These beds range in size from small to extra large.

3. Brindle Soft Memory Foam Dog Bed

Let your sleeping dog lie on this bed. Made with a memory foam fill and a soft micro-suede, machine-washable cover, this comfy bed is designed for all dogs but can be particularly comfy for dogs who have joint issues. There are beds available for very tiny dogs, 17 in. by 11 in., to extremely large dogs, 52 in. by 34 in. It’s available in four colors, khaki, stone, red and teal.