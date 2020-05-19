Just take a minute and think about how often you use a zippered plastic bag. Maybe you use three bags to store food in your kids’ lunchboxes and then later on, you put your leftover beef in the freezer for burgers. That’s four plastic bags in one day. Start to do the math and it gets pretty horrifying. If you want to find a more eco-friendly alternative to plastic, but still want to send your kids off bags, we found the best reusable storage bags.

If you invest in a reusable bag, you can use each bag hundreds of times, and the bags we selected come in sets of four or more. It’s not just an environmental decision. It’s an economical one, too. You won’t need to keep buying plastic bags every few weeks at the store. You can hand wash, and in some cases, or put these storage bags in the dishwasher for a quick wash. Then you just leave them on the counter overnight to dry. If you weren’t already convinced, these bags are also larger than your average snack or freezer bag. The bags have air-tight seals to keep your food from going bad. They can hold everything from veggies, fruits to baby food. They can go in the freezer, fridge or just sit out. More adaptable and less bulky than Tupperware, you’ll find that it’s easy to transition to these bags.

1. SPLF 12 Pack FDA Grade Reusable Storage Bags

These reusable bags can be used hundreds of times without wearing out. The bags are also PVC-, BPA-, chloride- and lead-free, so it’s safe for the entire family. With double ziplock closures, it’s easy for children to open and close. The seal is also air-tight, which ensures that your food remains fresh. To reuse the bags, all you need to do is hand wash them in cool water and air dry. It’s available in three different set options, depending on what you need.

2. Qinline Reusable Storage Bags

These leak-proof, easily-sealable bags were made with little hands in mind. The bags were re-engineered to be non-slip and to have a more prominent zipper to make the bags easier for kids to handle. Your little ones will also enjoy the bright colors showing where the closure is. These hand-washable bags are BPA-free and safe for the freezer. The 10 pack comes with two gallon bags, four sandwich bags and five snack bags.

3. ZESSTI Reusable Silicone Food Bag

The silicone bags are non-toxic and great for storing everything from baby food to meat. There are multiple packs available. The pictured includes four medium bags and four large bags that come in different colors. Unlike the other reusable bags on this list, you can microwave these bags, put them in the dishwasher or even the sous vide. You just need to flip the bags inside out when you place them in the dishwasher.