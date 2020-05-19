Dinnertime is always a struggle as a parent. You, your kids and your spouse all have different schedules. By the time everyone gets home, you and your partner are racing to put food on the table. You don’t want to throw together something convoluted when you’re already exhausted. Slow-cooking is great and all, but sometimes you just need something fast. Enter: The stove-top pressure cooker. You just put this puppy directly on the stove, put all of your ingredients in and it cooks in 70 percent less time than conventional cooking would. And just think, if you’re saving time using appliances in your kitchen, you’ll save a little bit on your electric and utilities bills.

Stove-top pressure cookers are ideal for rice, stews, meat dishes, grains and even vegetables. Nutrients and minerals can get lost in conventional cooking, because some of the nutrients float away during boiling or cooking. Because the pressure cooker is a completely closed system, all of the nutrients stay inside. They aren’t released into the air while you cook. The same goes for flavors. You won’t require as much salt, pepper or other seasoning, because your food will retain more flavor.

If you’re a little wary of pressure-cooking, you can put your mind at rest. Each of these cookers have systems in place to depressurize when cooking is done. A pressure cooker lid shouldn’t pop off during cooking.



We rounded up the best stove-top pressure cookers for your kitchen.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. T-fal Pressure Cooker

Made out of durable stainless steel, this stovetop pressure cooker has two settings, 10 and 15 PSI, to choose from. It claims to reduce your cooking time by 70 percent without losing flavor or lots of nutrients, which can happen during pressure cooking. This T-fal Pressure Cooker has a lock that’ll make opening and closing the cooker stress-free. The base of the cooker, not the lid, is also dishwasher safe.

2. Magefesa Practika Plus Stainless Steel 8 Quart Pressure Cooker

If the idea of pressure cooking makes you a bit uneasy, you should check out the Magefesa Pressure Cooker. With a five-pronged safety system, which includes a pressure valve, pressure indicator valve, security valve, safety edge lid window and easy lock system, you can feel confident opening and closing this cooker. The lid also has an ergonomic handle that stays cool even when the cooking gets hot. The base of the cooker is made out of layers of stainless steel and aluminum for durability. You can choose multiple sizes, including 3.3 quarts, 4 and 6 quarts, 6.3 quarts and 8 quarts.

3. Kuhn Rikon Duromatic Pressure Cooker

This pressure cooker from Swiss manufacturer Kuhn Rikon is 7 3/8 quarts large. It’s built with two stainless steel layers with aluminum in the center to ensure that your food cooks and browns evenly. With a five-step locking system, the pressure cooker has a pressure release knob with red lines to show whether you’re cooking at the right pressure. You can release pressure by simply turning the knob.