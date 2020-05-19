Chalkboards might seem like something that’s only found in old classrooms or at your local grocery store, advertising the specials of the day. When in fact, chalkboards can be a way for your family members to express themselves, keep track of everyone’s schedules or be a tool to use to teach your kids. These aren’t just some small boards that you write on in dusty chalk, though.

Two of our picks are magnetic. You can hang photos of your kids and pets, schedules, grocery lists and more from the chalkboard. You also don’t have to use traditional chalk if you don’t want to. You can use chalk paint markers which are much less messy and dusty. The chalk is vibrant and comes in a slew of fun colors to play with. If you consider yourself a bit of an artist, you can even use the chalkboard to display your works of art throughout the house—or write strict instructions to your partner and kids in very elegant cursive.

The boards we selected have vintage-looking wooden frames to give the chalkboard more of a homemade feel, rather than classroom. Easy to hang up, these boards all have hooks on either ends, so you can hang the boards vertically or horizontally. They can also come off the wall if you want to use them to teach your kids how to add, subtract, multiple or divide on a new medium.

1. HBCY Creations Rustic Torched Wood Magnetic Wall Chalkboard

If you like a more rustic vibe, this magnetic chalkboard is a great addition to your home. At 18 in. by 24 in., this board can either be for announcements, notes, a chore calendar or even used as a play or teaching tool. It works with either traditional chalk or special chalk markers, if you want to get more creative. There are hooks to hang the board attached to the back, so you can hang it either sideways or vertically. You can choose from three different styles of Russian pinewood frames, including rustic blue, torched brown or whitewashed.

2. Cedar Markers Framed Chalkboard Sign

This chalk board from Cedar Markers is a non-porous chalkboard that works best with chalkboard paint markers. The board is available in three sizes, 17 in. x 11 in., 24 in. x 18 in. and 27 in. x 20 in. There are two usable sides, one black and one white, so you can switch it up. When buyers order the chalkboard, it comes with a wooden frame and hanging set. You can use it for events, for play and for messages. Cedar Markers recommends wiping the chalk paint markers off the board with a baby wipe and drying it off with a towel.

3. Butterfly Chalkboard

Made out of pine wood and magnetic porcelain steel, this chalkboard is magnetic and easy to clean with a damp cloth. It’s available in two sizes 11 in. x 14 in. and 18 in. x 24 in. It can be hung either vertically or horizontally, depending on your preference. You can hang pictures with magnets, draw on it with chalk paint markers, chalk or all of the above. Durable and sturdy, this blackboard is meant for long-term use.