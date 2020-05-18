Tracking your family’s schedules, let alone your own, isn’t a small task. There’s not one person who can keep mental notes on where everyone is and manage every appointment they have on their own, but there are some quick and easy tools you can introduce into your life to make it a cinch. Whether at home or at the office, one of the best things you can do to save your sanity is to install a whiteboard at your desk or wherever you need to see it most so you can keep tabs on to-dos, grocery lists, and important dates at a quick glance.

The best part about most whiteboards is that they use dry-erase markers so you can easily erase and start over if you mess up. Plus, by not using paper, you’re also helping out the earth a bit, so it’s also an eco-friendly decision you can feel good about. So whether you need a whiteboard to write a quote of the day or to track important reminders, there’s really nothing one of these can’t help you keep track of. Below, we’ve rounded up the best whiteboards to help you out with scheduling.

1. Officeline Whiteboard

Posting up a whiteboard on your walls isn’t exactly the most design-friendly thing you can do, but sometimes you have to pick your battles. In this case, staying on top of everything is worth the style sacrifice. However, this whiteboard boasts a slim design, so it won’t stick out from the walls. It’s also scratch-resistant, so if you have kids around who might want to test out some keys on the board, it should survive the damages. It also includes an easy-mount kit so it’s ready to hang when you receive it.

2. Viz Pro Whiteboard

Picking out a whiteboard for your office isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution, but unfortunately you don’t typically have a lot of size options. With this whiteboard, you have 10 size options so you can pick the perfect size for your wall space (and how many tasks you have). It’s complete with an installation kit that makes it a breeze to hang up, and you have the option to hang horizontally or vertically. This office accessory is magnetic, so you can also stick up notes or receipts that you need to have on hand.

3. Welmors Office Whiteboard

The last thing you want to do is keep repurchasing whiteboards after they’ve started falling apart or the marker doesn’t erase anymore. This high clarity whiteboard has a glossy finish that wipes off easily so you can start with a clean slate whether it’s for a meeting, an art project for your kid, or when you’ve finished your to-do list. The strong aluminum frame prevents it from warping or breaking too. Plus, there’s a lifetime replacement guarantee if anything were to break.