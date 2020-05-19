You’re really taking advantage of your outdoor living space these days, so why not give it some TLC? With Memorial Day on the horizon, that means one thing: it’s officially patio season. Whether you’re starting from scratch or just need to refresh a few pieces of furniture or add accessories to your outdoor living space, Wayfair’s got you covered with their blowout Memorial Day sale. While you can snag just about anything in the home department for up to 70 percent off, it’s the perfect time to take advantage of all the patio furniture and outdoor accessories you can get your hands on since we’re all retreating to our backyards to relax.

If you’ve already gotten ahead of the game and have your patio furniture set, you should definitely snag some fun outdoor games to keep the family entertained this summer. From giant Jenga to cornhole, you can’t go wrong with some classic games that will make memories to last a lifetime. No matter what you need, your outdoor living space is about to become your new favorite place at home with these backyard furniture and accessory finds from Wayfair’s Memorial Day sale. Happy (almost) summer!

Perfect for your morning coffee or weekend cocktails, this boho-chic set will take you to your happy place.

Bring this favorite game night staple to your backyard — both adults and kids will have a blast playing for hours.

You’ll spend countless summer nights relaxing on this charming porch swing.

Add some ambiance with these solar-powered tiki torches.

Instantly feel like you’re at your favorite beach resort with this sleek, weather-resistant couch set.

What’s a backyard without some classic cornhole? This version takes the traditional game to the next level with glow-in-the-dark beanbags, so it’s easier to play at night (and it’s just way more fun).

Need more backyard inspo? Check out our slideshow of the best places to snag patio furniture below.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.