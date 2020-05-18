LivingBeauty & Style

Lifestyle guru, author, entrepreneur, and former television star Lauren Conrad has been on our radar for years now, and with every new project we seem to fall a little bit more in love with her classy, well-considered style. Now, the mom of two is venturing into new territory: Conrad is launching a new children’s clothing line, which will be available exclusively at Kohl’s — and she just gave her fans a sneak peek.

The collection, which launches on May 21, is called Little Co. by Lauren Conrad. There’s not a ton of info available yet, but the sneak peek of the line that she shared on Instagram already has us excited to fill our carts.

Pictures of the new line show a ruffle-sleeve tank dress in yellow pinstripes, perfect for summer picnics and parties. There’s a short sleeved, mustard-yellow shorts and t-shirt set, and the t-shirt is emblazoned with the phrase “let the sun shine in.” For the littlest ones, we’re swooning over a cute tank onesie adorned with a cactus and succulent gardening print. The same print can be found on a pair of shorts, which is perfectly paired with a soft-looking t-shirt that says “home grown.”

The aesthetics are soft, dreamy summer, and make us excited for the sunny days ahead.

In her post on Instagram, Conrad said of the launch, “I know life’s more uncertain and chaotic these days than we’ve ever experienced. And during it all, our kids continue growing and changing as fast as the world around us. I’ve been working on something very close to my heart for a couple years, and while it feels odd announcing or celebrating anything right now, I’m really proud of what we’ve created.”

This isn’t Conrad’s first foray into fashion. Her LC Lauren Conrad line of women’s clothing is also available at Kohl’s. The spring and summer styles are just as light and breezy as what we see in the sneak peek of her Little Co. line, so the whole family can look carefree and stylish this season.

Mark your calendar for May 21, when you’ll be able to see the entire Little Co. by Lauren Conrad line on the Kohl’s website.

Need more fashion inspiration for your little ones? Check out our gallery of celebrities’ favorite places to shop for kid’s clothes, below. 

