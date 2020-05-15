The Memorial Day Sales You Can’t Afford to Miss

Memorial Day is like the Black Friday of spring. It may not be quite as extensive as the winter shopping holiday, but you can still score epic sales if you know where to look. This year, lots of retailers are rolling out deals extra early. Yesterday Costco announced their epic Memorial Day sale and tons of other stores are continuing to roll out amazing deals as we get closer to the holiday weekend.

Because navigating all of these deals and steals can be kind of confusing, we’ve sorted through all of the sales retailers are offering and have highlighted the can’t-miss deals you need to know about below. Happy shopping!

Costco

Our favorite wholesale retailer is having a massive sale on appliances. You’ll find everything from refrigerators to luxury laundry steamers deeply discounted now through June 3rd. You can check out all of their best discounts here. Don’t have a membership yet? You better sign up for one before these killer deals end.

This washer and dryer set comes with a steam and sanitize function for those really tough messes.

Parachute

This luxury home brand is offering 20% off everything except furniture, donations, swatches and gift cards. The sale begins on May 22nd and will go through May 25th.

A linen sheet set is perfect for summer because it’s crisp and cooling.

Overstock

Overstock is offering up to 70% off thousands of items during its biggest summer sale plus free shipping on all orders from May 12 to June 1. Categories featuring the best discounts during the Overstock Memorial Day Blowout include patio Furniture starting at $99, rugs starting at $49 and home décor starting at $19.

These chairs are super trendy right now and they’re surprisingly comfortable.

Macy’s

Macy’s will be offering 20% off everything with code MEMDAY and free shipping on orders $25 and above from May 20-31.

Area rugs are usually so expensive! This gorgeous rug comes in a very neutral color that will work with any decor style and it’s affordable enough for any budget.

Wayfair

This giant online retailer will offer up to 70% off everything from May 18-26. They’re also having a huge sale on outdoor furniture and decor right now with lots of items marked down by 65%.

This umbrella will keep you perfectly protected from the summer heat.

Make sure to come back to this space because we will be updating it as more deals become available.

