All the Black Friday-Worthy Memorial Day Sales You Can Shop Right Now

Memorial Day is like the Black Friday of spring. It may not be quite as extensive as the winter shopping holiday, but you can still score epic sales if you know where to look. Just like last year, lots of retailers are rolling out deals extra early, which means Memorial Day deals are going on right this very second. Etsy just dropped their first-ever outdoor sale, which includes unique patio decor, furniture, and giant backyard games—and there are plenty of other sales going on now to kick off the holiday.

Because navigating all of these deals and steals can be kind of confusing, we’ve sorted through all of the sales retailers are offering and have highlighted the can’t-miss deals you need to know about below. From Oprah’s favorite cookware to patio furniture and tons of deals at Nordstrom and Ulta Beauty, these are the most irresistible finds to score this long weekend (or right this very second). Happy shopping!

Make sure to come back here because we will be updating it as more deals become available.

Ulta Beauty—Up to 50% Off Hair Tools & Products

While Ulta Beauty hasn’t announced a Memorial Day-specific sale, the retailer’s mega hair event is going on now through May 29th. You can score up to 50% off cult-favorite beauty products each day—the deals are only good for that day, so don’t wait to snag them. You can shop and check out the deals calendar here.

1'' Neuro Halo Styling Iron with Neuro Protect $90 Buy now Sign Up

Nordstrom

Nordstrom’s yet to announce a Memorial Day sale, but the sale section is full of deals too good to pass up. From Le Creuset cookware to fashion and beauty must-haves, you’re guaranteed to find something you need (or didn’t know you needed).

9.5-Inch Deep Round Enamel Cast Iron Grill Pan $99.95 Buy now Sign Up

Lululemon

Lululemon also hasn’t announced a Memorial Day sale, but you can always find a deal in their We Made Too Much section. PSA: Even the best-selling Align pants are discounted!

BUY NOW: $79+ Buy now Sign Up

HexClad—Oprah Approved, $300 Off

Oprah loves this cookware brand, so you’ll want to add this deal to your cart ASAP. You can get $300 off their best-selling 13-piece cookware set that’ll make cooking a breeze.

13PC HEXCLAD HYBRID COOKWARE SET W/ LIDS $699.99 Buy now Sign Up

Amazon

Amazon always has deals overflowing, so you’ll have no problem finding a bunch of things on your list (or not). This Instant Pot is currently $20 off, and you can check out all the other can’t-miss deals here.

Instant Pot Duo Plus 6 Quart 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, $99.95 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Wayfair

Wayfair’s always a go-to spot to score unbelievable home items for a fraction of the cost. You’ll have no trouble finding the patio set, decor (like this gorgeous patio rug) or furniture (like one of these TikTok couch dupes for a steal).

Gunter Power Loom Blue/Khaki Rug $26.99 Buy now Sign Up

Bed Bath & Beyond—25% Off

The place for all things home is having a 25% off summer sale on everything from pool accessories to backyard furniture and outdoor rugs. This TikTok-approved egg chair is the ultimate way to elevate your outdoor relaxation area.

Bee & Willow™ Home Elmridge Patio Furniture Collection $42.50+ Buy now Sign Up

GlassesUSA—30% Off

Treat your eyes to a new pair of sunglasses and eyeglasses for less at GlassesUSA. Use the code USA30 at checkout for 30 percent off your entire purchase and free shipping through June 15th (exclusions apply).

Muse x Hilary Duff Grace $83.20 Buy now Sign Up

CleanCult—30% Off

Upgrade your spring (and summer) cleaning routine with CleanCult’s covetable, eco-friendly line so you can eliminate single-use products for good. Now through May 31st, use the code SUMMER30 at checkout for 30 percent off your entire order.

Complete Home Bundle $89.99 Buy now Sign Up

Kenzzi—$50 Off

Finally ditch the razor for good with this game-changing (and painless!) at-home hair removal device that anyone can use (it’s pool season, after all!). Score $50 off now through June 30th with the code H50.

IPL Hair Removal Handset | KENZZI $229 Buy now Sign Up

Macy’s

Macy’s has a ton of summer deals happening now on everything from patio furniture to kitchen appliances. This durable and stylish dining set is 57 percent off!

Wayland Outdoor Aluminum 7-Pc. Dining Set $1649 Buy now Sign Up

QVC

The site is overflowing with insanely good deals–we’ve got our eyes on all the discounted Dyson vacuums and the cult-favorite BlendJet personal smoothie blender.

Dyson V8 Absolute Pro Cordless Vacuum with 8 Tool Attachments $349.98 Buy now Sign Up

