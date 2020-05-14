Nordstrom Rack Is Selling Discontinued Birkenstocks for a Steal

In case you missed it, Nordstrom Rack just hosted a massive flash sale on Birkstenstocks. We’re talkin’ up to 70 percent off, with prices starting as low as $40 for sandals that typically run around $140. And while many of the Birkenstocks sold out fast, you’re still in luck, because Nordstrom still has a ton of massively marked-down Birkenstock sandals currently on sale. The only catch is those discounted Birkenstocks are discontinued Birkenstocks — but who cares, right? We, for one, would never pass up the opportunity to score a pair of cheap, cheap Birkenstocks.

Take, for instance, Birkenstock’s Florida triple-strap slide sandal. When it initially landed in shoe stores, it cost around $110. Now, they’re 40 percent off.

And it’s far from the only super-cheap discontinued sandal available in The Birkenstock Shop and worth of your — and the kids’ — summer sandal line-up this year.

Take a look at the nine others we’ve spotted. Hurry, though! The sale ends in one day.

1. Birkenstock Madrid metallic slide sandal

Add a pop of neutral metallic to your summer wardrobe.

2. Birkenstock Yao slide sandal

Or, maybe this metallic silver slide sandal is more your style.

3. Birkenstock Gizeh hologram thong sandal

This adorable hologram sandal is 55 percent off. You can also get it in pink.

4. Birkenstock Gizeh thong sandal

Spend even less on this hot-pink sandal marked down 43 percent. You can also get it in white.

5. Birkenstock Daloa ankle strap sandal

This strappy sandal — with an adjustable ankle strap — was originally nearly $100.

6. Birkenstock Papillio Lola wedge

Mix up your shoe collection with a bold, orange wedge sandal.

7. Birkenstock Papillio Cleo gladiator sandal

Yes, your closet needs a gladiator sandal. And yes, this is the one you should purchase.

8. Birkenstock Ramses black leather sandal

Are you a size 11 or 12? Great, because that’s the only size left in this sleek, black premium-leather sandal.

9. Birkenstock Zurich shearling lined sandal

Sure, it might be too warm in some areas for this shearling-lined sandal, but it’s a steal (it’s originally $160).

And if you don’t want to shell out for the real thing, there’s always these Birkenstock lookalikes to shop too.

