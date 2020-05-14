LivingShopping Guides

Nordstrom Rack Is Selling Discontinued Birkenstocks for a Steal

by

In case you missed it, Nordstrom Rack just hosted a massive flash sale on Birkstenstocks. We’re talkin’ up to 70 percent off, with prices starting as low as $40 for sandals that typically run around $140. And while many of the Birkenstocks sold out fast, you’re still in luck, because Nordstrom still has a ton of massively marked-down Birkenstock sandals currently on sale. The only catch is those discounted Birkenstocks are discontinued Birkenstocks — but who cares, right? We, for one, would never pass up the opportunity to score a pair of cheap, cheap Birkenstocks.

Take, for instance, Birkenstock’s Florida triple-strap slide sandal. When it initially landed in shoe stores, it cost around $110. Now, they’re 40 percent off.

Image: Nordstrom Rack.
Buy: Birkenstock Florida triple-strap slide sandal $59.97
And it’s far from the only super-cheap discontinued sandal available in The Birkenstock Shop and worth of your — and the kids’ — summer sandal line-up this year.

Take a look at the nine others we’ve spotted. Hurry, though! The sale ends in one day.

1. Birkenstock Madrid metallic slide sandal

Image: Nordstrom Rack.

Add a pop of neutral metallic to your summer wardrobe.

Buy: Birkenstock Madrid metallic slide sandal $39.97
2. Birkenstock Yao slide sandal

Image: Nordstrom Rack.

Or, maybe this metallic silver slide sandal is more your style.

Buy: Birkenstock Yao slide sandal $79.97
3. Birkenstock Gizeh hologram thong sandal

Image: Nordstrom Rack.

This adorable hologram sandal is 55 percent off. You can also get it in pink.

Buy: Birkenstock Gizeh hologram thong sandal $28.97
4. Birkenstock Gizeh thong sandal

Image: Nordstrom Rack.

Spend even less on this hot-pink sandal marked down 43 percent. You can also get it in white.

Buy: Birkenstock Gizeh thong sandal $16.97
5. Birkenstock Daloa ankle strap sandal

Image: Nordstrom Rack.

This strappy sandal — with an adjustable ankle strap — was originally nearly $100.

Buy: Birkenstock Daloa ankle strap sandal $59.97
6. Birkenstock Papillio Lola wedge

Image: Nordstrom Rack.

Mix up your shoe collection with a bold, orange wedge sandal.

Buy: Birkenstock Papillio Lola wedge $79.97
7. Birkenstock Papillio Cleo gladiator sandal

Image: Nordstrom Rack.

Yes, your closet needs a gladiator sandal. And yes, this is the one you should purchase.

Buy: Birkenstock Papillio Cleo gladiator sandal $79.97
8. Birkenstock Ramses black leather sandal

Image: Nordstrom Rack.

Are you a size 11 or 12? Great, because that’s the only size left in this sleek, black premium-leather sandal.

Buy: Birkenstock Ramses black leather sandal $149.97
9. Birkenstock Zurich shearling lined sandal

Image: Nordstrom Rack.

Sure, it might be too warm in some areas for this shearling-lined sandal, but it’s a steal (it’s originally $160).

Buy: Birkenstock Zurich shearling lined sandal $79.97
And if you don’t want to shell out for the real thing, there’s always these Birkenstock lookalikes to shop too.

Costco's Memorial Day Sale Just Started & the Deals Do Not Disappoint

Elevate Your Happy Hours at Home With These Flavor-Enhancing Wine Diffusers

Versatile, Reliable Lamp Shades to Replace Your Old Ones With

Beat the Heat With These Powerful Pedestal Fans

Efficient Page Scanners for Your At-Home Office

Stylish Mantra Bracelets to Give You a Boost of Inspiration Everyday

