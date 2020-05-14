LivingShopping Guides

Costco’s Memorial Day Sale Just Started & the Deals Do Not Disappoint

It’s been a rough year and we all need a little something to look forward to, right? Well, today Costco delivered exactly that by rolling out their Memorial Day sale extra early. Costco is known for offering a good deal year-round but their Memorial Day deals almost sound too good to be true. The sale lasts from May 14 – June 3 and this year, their sale focuses on one thing: appliances.

The promotion comes at a great time because a lot of us have been spending this extra time at home fixing up our houses and outdoor spaces. If you’re one of the many people partaking in a little DIY makeover work at home, these deals are exactly what you’ve been looking for.

Before you fire up your grill, lather on the sunscreen and head outside (while wearing a mask!) for Memorial Day weekend, take a look at our favorite picks from Costco’s epic Memorial Day sale.

GE French-Door Refrigerator

ge refrigerator
Image: GE.

This refrigerator has 97 five-star reviews!

Buy: French-Door Refrigerator $1,349.99
Samsung WaterJet Washer and Dryer

samsung washer dryer
Image: Samsung.

This washer and dryer set comes with a steam and sanitize function for those really tough messes.

Buy: Samsung Washer and Dryer $1,779.99
Samsung Gas Range

samsung gas range
Image: Samsung.

This gas range is $240 off its original price. It also has a convection function comes in black stainless steel — the trendiest new appliance finish.

Buy: Samsung Gas Range $649
LG Front-Control Dishwasher

LG dishwasher
Image: LG.

The price includes delivery and hookup!

Buy: Front-Control Dishwasher $679
LG Styler Clothing Care System

lg styler clothing care
Image: LG.

Yes, this is definitely a luxury item but if you can, it’s worth splurging on. This device sanitizes, steams, deodorizes, dries and removes wrinkles all on its own in as little as 20 minutes. Oh yeah, it’s also WiFi-enabled. If I ever win the lottery, I’m buying two.

Buy: LG Styler $1099
Want to check out more of Costco’s products? Take a look at our slideshow below:

