Costco’s Memorial Day Sale Just Started & the Deals Do Not Disappoint

It’s been a rough year and we all need a little something to look forward to, right? Well, today Costco delivered exactly that by rolling out their Memorial Day sale extra early. Costco is known for offering a good deal year-round but their Memorial Day deals almost sound too good to be true. The sale lasts from May 14 – June 3 and this year, their sale focuses on one thing: appliances.

The promotion comes at a great time because a lot of us have been spending this extra time at home fixing up our houses and outdoor spaces. If you’re one of the many people partaking in a little DIY makeover work at home, these deals are exactly what you’ve been looking for.

Before you fire up your grill, lather on the sunscreen and head outside (while wearing a mask!) for Memorial Day weekend, take a look at our favorite picks from Costco’s epic Memorial Day sale.

GE French-Door Refrigerator

This refrigerator has 97 five-star reviews!

Samsung WaterJet Washer and Dryer

This washer and dryer set comes with a steam and sanitize function for those really tough messes.

Samsung Gas Range

This gas range is $240 off its original price. It also has a convection function comes in black stainless steel — the trendiest new appliance finish.

LG Front-Control Dishwasher

The price includes delivery and hookup!

LG Styler Clothing Care System

Yes, this is definitely a luxury item but if you can, it’s worth splurging on. This device sanitizes, steams, deodorizes, dries and removes wrinkles all on its own in as little as 20 minutes. Oh yeah, it’s also WiFi-enabled. If I ever win the lottery, I’m buying two.

