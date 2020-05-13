Versatile, Reliable Lamp Shades to Replace Your Old Ones With

If you have broken or old, faded lamp shades, it’s time to look for a replacement or upgrade. Lamps set the ambiance of the room, and a dusty shade might not be providing you with the best possible light. This is especially the case after you’ve had a long, hard day and have just put the kids to bed. You just want to be bathed in a nice, warm glow from your lamp.

We’ve found the best lamp shades to fit every room in your home, from the master bedroom to the den. From your classic cream to a deep coffee color, these shades will help create the kind of light you’d like for every room in your home. One of our picks even comes with two shades, which is perfect for rooms that have a set of lamps. The shades we selected are no-frills. There isn’t any special design, and they don’t have large roses wrapped around the bottom. They’re good, old-fashioned linen lamp shades. By old-fashioned, we mean reliable. These shades do look modern, but they’re unobtrusive. They would rather fade into the background, provide good ambiance and let your carefully selected lamp base do the talking.

The three lamp shades below are meant for lamps with harps, so if you do not have a harp, you will need to buy one for the lamp whose shade needs replacing.

1. Brentwood White Drum Lamp Shades

You don’t just get one drum-shaped lamp shade. You get two. This set is ideal for a person who has matching lamps and looking for lamp shade replacements. It’s also great if you just need a spare. These lamp shades are on the smaller side, so they blend in with your decor. Made out of a white linen fabric that appears as a light cream when illuminated with a chrome spider fitting, these lamp shades can match most lamp bases.

2. Alucset Medium Lamp Shade

Made for floor or table lamps that have harp support, this spider shade is medium-sized and adaptable to fit in any space. It’s constructed out of natural linen. The shade is ideal if you are looking for a lamp shade replacement. There are so many shade options—white, black, brown fabric with gold wire, gray/brown, light gray, coffee and brown—to choose from. There should be a match for your lamp.

3. Aspen Creative Spider Construction Lamp Shade

This lamp will brighten up any home with its elegant construction. Versatile enough to work with any lamp in any room, including your child’s bedroom. It’s made out of faux linen and features a textured trim, which elevates from a basic lamp shade. With a spider construction meant for a lamp with a harp, This lamp shade from Aspen Creative is available in light blue (pictured), gray or ivory.