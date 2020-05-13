Sure, a glass of wine at home might not be as luxurious as going to a fancy wine bar, but there are some positives. You’re not forking out a ton of money on a single glass — you can even have a full bottle at home for the price of one glass when you go out. Plus, you don’t have to even put on real clothes, which saves you the effort of having to decide what to wear. On top of that, you have unlimited access to the fridge so when the munchies set in, you can have all the cheese and crackers you want without having to order it from the bar. One thing you might not have, though, is a wine diffuser to make your glass of merlot taste as flavorful as a sommelier’s version.

The good news: you don’t have to be a sommelier to get the same decadent tasting wine from the comfort of your couch. With the help of a wine diffuser, you too can feel fancy drinking your favorite glass of wine at home. They’re so easy to use that you don’t need official wine education in order to use them properly. So, order a case of your go-to vinos and get to trying out as many bottles as possible. Below, we’ve rounded up the best wine diffusers to elevate your at-home happy hours.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Vinluxe Diffuser

When you’re in a pinch and need an all-in-one gift that’s always sure to delight, a wine diffuser with a pouch is a foolproof option. This stylish gift is ready to gift and perfect to use as a housewarming gift or when you’re going over to someone’s house for dinner. Or, if you just want to treat yourself to something a little luxurious for enjoying your favorite glass of red wine at home, this high quality wine diffuser will do just the trick.

2. Vintorio Aerator

The goal of a wine diffuser is to enhance your wine’s flavor with a boost of oxygen, so the last thing you want is to lose precious red wine when it starts leaking. With this safe and sanitary wine diffuser, you won’t have to worry about spills with the leak-free seal. You also won’t have to worry about molding or residue that could negatively affect the taste of your prized bottle of wine. Along with the seal-tight rubber stopper, the pour spout boasts an ergonomic design that’s slanted so it decreases the chances of leaking.

3. Vinturi Diffuser

We often rely on a signal or sound to know that something is working, but with many wine diffusers you won’t know it worked until you’ve tried it. However, this particular brand features a signature sound that signals that it’s doing its job right. Whether you want to aerate an entire bottle or just a glass, this smart diffuser tackles it all to get you on your way to your happy hour. It features a no-drip design and a filter that keeps particles from the cork getting into your cup.