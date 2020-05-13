A few words of affirmation go a long way, and if that’s what you need to power through your day, start looking up your favorite quotes. Instead of carrying around a note with your go-to inspiring phrase that picks you up when you’re feeling down, why not wear a piece of jewelry with it on it so it doubles as a chic fashion statement? One of the easiest ways to sport this look is a stylish mantra bracelet. Most come in everyday metals that will go with everything you wear, so you never have to worry about is clashing with your outfit. Plus, most are adjustable cuffs so it’s guaranteed to fit your wrist, so it’s not a size guessing game.

There are so many types of mantra bracelets to choose from that it may be hard to pick just one. To multiply your daily inspiration, grab a few of them and stack them for more positive vibes. They make great gifts too, so if you’re looking for a special gift for mom, your sister, or a friend, an everyday mantra bracelet makes a heartwarming gift — or even a friendship bracelet. To get the good vibes flowing, we’ve rounded up the best mantra bracelets to give you daily inspiration.

1. Kendasun Bangle Bracelet

This meaningful mantra bracelet is a great way to treat yourself or to give to a friend to serve as an elevated friendship bracelet. They’ll think of you every time they wear this bracelet and immediately feel positive energy to go through their day. The silver color will go with anything they wear and looks great on anyone, so you won’t have to worry if they’ll like it. Plus, it’s available in kids sizes too if you want to gift one to a younger child (fits most kids 8-14 years old).

It’s also made with high-quality stainless steel, so it won’t rust and will last for years of wearing.

2. Mantraband Bracelet

If you feel like you need a bigger boost of encouragement on some days, stack a few of these mantra bracelets together for a positive arm party situation. Available in rose gold, gold, and silver, you can even get a bit adventurous and mix metals for an edgier look. These bracelets are minimal and simple but will definitely elevate any outfit without becoming too much of a focal point.

Made with 18-karat gold or stainless steel, these durable bracelets are made to last for years of positivity so you don’t have to worry about tarnishing or breaking when you need it most.

3. Joycuff Bracelet

One of the hardest parts about shopping for jewelry – whether for yourself or someone else — is picking out the size. Luckily, this mantra bracelet boasts a malleable cuff material that allows you to adjust the size to your wrist. This particular bracelet encourages you to be fearless so you can conquer the day and whatever challenges it may bring you.

It’s made with smooth material that will feel nice against your skin and has a shiny, polished finish for a luxurious look that looks high end.