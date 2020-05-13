There’s nothing worse than a finicky faucet. Faucets are temperamental home appliances that many people just put up with because it’s easier than replacing it wholesale. If you’ve got a leaky faucet, you know that the persistent drip-drip-drip noise is enough to drive even the sanest parent mad. Even if your faucet isn’t leaky, it could have other issues. Maybe your faucet has such low water pressure that the water drizzles from the faucet to your dishes, which doesn’t make for the most effective cleaning. You could also have a faulty nozzle hose that’s frequently on the fritz. For some reason, even the plumber hasn’t been able to come up with more than a temporary solution to your problems.

If one of these scenarios describes you and your situation, it’s time to go shopping for a new faucet. Trying to find a good faucet for your home can be intimidating. There are so many to choose from, and they all look relatively the same. Every faucet has a sleek, modern design nowadays. But how can you tell the faucets that actually work from the ones that don’t?

That’s where we come in. We’ve found the best kitchen faucets that might end your kitchen nightmares. We picked faucets that should be easy to install and that are well-designed and reliable. If it says it has two different spraying settings in the hose, both of those settings should work. One of our picks even has a sensor, so you can just wave your hand in front of the sensor to start your faucet.

1. Kraus Bolden Kitchen Faucet

Your dirty dishes won’t know what hit them with this dual-sprayer. The sprayer can either provide a splash-free stream or a pre-rinse spray. It’s simple to switch between the two options. The sleek faucet will fit underneath most home cabinets. This faucet is lead-free and promises a drip-free guarantee. The faucet is available in 10 styles, including gold brushed, black stainless steel, spot-free stainless steel in chrome. When it comes to installation, Kraus makes it relatively easy. It comes with pre-attached water lines for streamlined installation.

2. WEWE Single Handle Kitchen Faucet

With its single-handle, this faucet makes it easy to control the water temperature and water flow with a flick of the wrist. This faucet has three different spray settings, including stream, spray and pause, so you can pause when your partner decides to start a conversation while you’re in the middle of doing the dishes. WEWE claims that you’ll be able to install this faucet yourself within 30 minutes. The faucet also has a rust-resistant finish that will help your faucet last longer.

3. Moen Kitchen Faucet

With this faucet’s two sensors, you’ll just need to swipe one of your hands in front of one of the sensors to turn the faucet on and off. The faucet can pull out for easier cleaning and will dock seamlessly back into the faucet, so you won’t have to deal with it slamming down. You can change the spray settings with a button on top of the nozzle. If you don’t want the two-sensor version, Moen also offers standard, one sensor or voice control options. Each faucet is available in four different finishes, including stainless steel and oil-rubbed bronze.