When you’re going international, you have too many things to worry about: your passport, a phone plan, all those travel documents, and much much more. The last thing you need to worry about is if your travel adapter is going to work. How would you get around if you can’t charge your phone, and you don’t even want to think about how you’d do your hair if you can’t plug in the straightener. Luckily, you can save yourself the hassle and get one of the best European travel adapters so you can ensure it’s going to work so you can enjoy the flight.

The type of travel adapter depends on what you’re looking for. If you plan on visiting other countries, then you’ll want one that’ll work worldwide too. If luggage space is tight, then a compact travel adapter is going to be at the top of your priority list. For business trips, having a few adapters on hand is a good idea so you can plug in all your tech without having to share too much adapter real estate — and so you have plenty of backups in case one were to fail on you. Below, we’ve rounded up the best European travel adapters to take one less stressor off your travel list.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Ceptics Adapter

When you’re going abroad, whether for business or pleasure, chances are that you don’t have a ton of baggage room to spare. And if you do, it’s most likely being reserved for some European souvenirs. So, there’s no reason for your adapters to be taking up a ton of space, but with these best European travel adapters you can save that room for something else. These compact and lightweight adapters won’t up your baggage weight either, and they feature dual-sided chargers so you can attach twice the tech to it.

2. Saunorch Universal Adapter

Time is of the essence when you’re traveling, so you certainly don’t want to be sitting in your hotel room for hours waiting for your devices to charge. This tool is one of the best European travel adapters thanks to its speediness. It’s equipped with a smart chip that automatically recognizes your types of devices and speeds up charging based on that intel. It can be used in 150 countries, so you can ensure it will protect your devices and won’t blow a fuse. With four integrated USB slots and one wall plug side, you can charge up all your devices easily.

3. Epicka Travel Adapter

If Europe isn’t your final destination, then you’ll need an adapter that will work anywhere in the world. This is one of the best European travel adapters thanks to its versatility and power that you can take with you wherever your travel bug takes you. It’ll work in more than 150 countries, and with four USB ports and one AC socket, you can get any devices charged all at once so you don’t have to wait around and waste time exploring your vacation spot. It also boasts high speed charging to help your devices get juiced up even faster.