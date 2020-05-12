LivingHome

The Sturdiest Toilet Paper Holders For Every Bathroom

Toilet paper holders might not be something you think about when you’re designing or thinking about upgrading your bathroom. Just think about how often a family member reaches for a square of toilet paper a day. That toilet paper holder gets a lot of use. You don’t want a rusty or unreliable holder that’s wobbly and threatens to fall off the wall every other day. You also don’t want your guests awkwardly trying to fix the holder in your bathroom if it happens to fall while they’re in there. 

Invest in a solid, reliable toilet paper holder that won’t let you down. We rounded up the most stylish—yes, toilet paper holders can have some class—and sturdy toilet paper holders out there. You don’t have to go with the option that screws into the wall either, though we did find a stainless steel option that will match any bathroom decor. There are toilet paper holder stands that do more than just hold a single roll. They also have room for 3-4 spare rolls, so you don’t have to crouch and dig around in the cabinet for a new roll constantly. You can keep your bathroom tissue stocked and easily accessible for you, your children and your visitors.  

One of our picks even has a little something extra—a place to put your phone. Now there will be less of a chance of your phone plunging into the toilet. Check out the best toilet paper holders.

1. TomCare Toilet Paper Holder

Available in silver or bronze, this toilet paper holder from TomCare is stable and well-designed. Not only will it fit into your bathroom easily, it won’t take hours to install. This lightweight holder comes in three pieces, and you don’t even need tools to put them together. The toilet paper stand has four raised feet to ensure that your extra rolls of toilet paper won’t touch the floor. You can store up to 3-4 rolls in the storage tower. But the best part about this holder is that there is a small shelf for you to put your phone, some reading material or some bottles on.

2. KES Toilet Paper Holder

This toilet paper is more traditional, but you can install it two different ways and it holds extra large rolls of toilet paper. This holder can either be horizontal or vertical, depending on your preference. It’s made of stainless steel so it doesn’t rust and includes all of the tools you’ll need to mount it to a wall or cabinet. Unlike other holders, it won’t wobble or not be able to hold up the weight of the toilet paper. It’s available in brushed steel, polished steel, brushed brass or matte black.

3. Simple Houseware Bathroom Toilet Tissue Paper Roll Storage Holder Stand

Simple yet elegant, this two-piece toilet paper holder will blend in with your decor. It’ll make your life easier than the single toilet paper roll holder. Easy to assemble within minutes, the stand has space for three mega-rolls, so you can have easy access to extra rolls if your primary roll runs out. This toilet paper holder is available in bronze or chrome. The stand also comes with an extra set of screws, just in case.

