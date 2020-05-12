Getting dressed for the office often feels like another job in and of itself. Having a part time or full time job on top of taking care of the family is more than enough to handle, so the last thing your brain wants to do in the morning or even the night before is plan out your outfits for work. You want to look put together but don’t want to put in a ton of effort (because who has time for that?), so what will actually look good without feeling too constricting? The answer to nailing your 9 to 5 (let’s be real, the clock doesn’t stop a these hours) look is with casual business tops that are comfortable but make you look put together.

When you’re browsing casual business tops in the store or online, there’s simply too many to weed through. There are embellished ones, printed styles, and solids, so what’s the best option? Luckily the advice here is to choose what works with your style because you’re the one who’s wearing it. However, it’s a good idea to not stick to just one option: mix it up with at least a few solids and some patterns when you want to liven up your mood. Ahead, we’ll solve your office wardrobe woes with these best casual business tops that are just as stylish as they are comfortable.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Eco Wish Cheetah Top

If you’re feeling a bit lively, mix up your standard outfit-of-the-day with this cheetah blouse. Pair it was a classic black pencil skirt to give your go-to ensemble a little bit more flair or tuck it into your favorite pair of jeans for casual Fridays. Cheetah is a print that’s never going out of style — so much, in fact, that it’s basically considered a neutral now.

You’ll actually look forward to hopping out of bed (and going to work) in the morning when you slip on this personality-packed wardrobe staple.

2. SheIn Blouse

You can never go wrong with a classic bow-tied blouse to add a touch of charm to an otherwise standard work outfit. This casual business top can go two ways: pair it with dressy pants, a blazer, and kitten heels for a board meeting or throw it on with jeans and flats for running errands after work. This must-have top comes in multiple colors, so you can’t go wrong with grabbing a few colors to throw into your office-wardrobe rotation so there’s always something to wear.

The flutter sleeve allows for breathability in a stuffy office, so you’ll be just as comfortable as you are stylish.

3. Youtalia Cuffed Sleeve Top

If you’re not sure where to start when it comes to building your capsule wardrobe for work and not sure what your style is just yet, you can’t go wrong with this simple and sleek casual business top. Perfect to pair with your go-to skirt or dressy pants or keep it casual with jeans on days you don’t have important meetings. The three-quarter sleeves are great for transitional weather or simply when you’re not sure what’s going to happen at all with the weather.

The v-neck line is always flattering without being too revealing, so you can feel confident and classy every time you step foot into work.