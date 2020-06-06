Costco Sells Surprisingly High-End Name Brands That You Need to Know About

LivingShopping Guides

Swarovski home decor. Coach handbags. Prada perfume. No, this isn’t a shopping list for your next trip to Bergdorf Goodman. These are items you’d actually find at wholesale retailer Costco. Yes, that Costco that carries a 24-pack of Truly hard seltzer for less than $25; and yes, that Costco that sells a popular sheet cake that feeds 48 for $20. Because Costco is much more than your go-to grocery store for deep discounts on bulk buys. Costco also carries clothing and accessories, home decor and furniture, and even electronics — by recognizable and high-end name brands.

In the clothing department, you might’ve known that Costco carries brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Birkenstock. But, did you know that Costco also sells handbags and wallets by name brands, like Coach, Burberry, Kate Spade, Prada, and Yves Saint Laurent? Even the beauty department carries luxury brands; think Chanel, La Mer, Versace, and Aveda, to name a few.

But how is Costco able to secure such brands?

“We can go in and buy huge quantities of something where the manufacturer’s volumes have been cut by other merchants and really drive great value and people love it and … give even a greater value to the customer,” Costco CFO Richard Galanti said last May, according to Seeking Alpha.

Ahead, shop the surprising name brands you’d find at Costco.

Swarovski gold sunglasses

Image: Costco.
Buy: Swarovski gold sunglasses $56.99
buy it

Coach Swagger 27

Image: Costco.
Buy: Coach Swagger 27 $1+
buy it

Prada La Femme Absolu

Image: Costco.
Buy: Prada La Femme Absolu $1+
buy it

UGG Duffield throw

Image: Costco.
Buy: UGG Duffield throw $1+
buy it

Burberry Mr. Burberry beard oil

Image: Costco.
Buy: Burberry Mr. Burberry beard oil $1+
buy it

Jimmy Choo Lexie crossbody bag

Image: Costco.
Buy: Jimmy Choo Lexie crossbody bag $1+
buy it

Chanel Sublimage La Creme Yeux

Image: Costco.
Buy: Chanel Sublimage La Creme Yeux $1+
buy it

Sonos Beam Shadow Edition

Image: Costco.
Buy: Sonos Beam Shadow Edition $1+
buy it

Kate Spade Cameron Street backpack

Image: Costco.
Buy: Kate Spade Cameron Street backpack $1+
buy it

La Mer The Eye Concentrate

Image: Costco.
Buy: La Mer The Eye Concentrate $1+
buy it

Yves Saint Laurent Sac De Jour Souple Nor tote

Image: Costco.
Buy: Yves Saint Laurent Sac De Jour Souple Nor tote $1+
buy it

Givenchy Prisme loose powder

Image: Costco.
Buy: Givenchy Prisme loose powder $1+
buy it

Swarovski boutique table lamp

Image: Costco.
Buy: Swarovski boutique table lamp $1+
buy it

Versace Tonneau ladies watch

Image: Costco.
Buy: Versace Tonneau ladies watch $1+
buy it

Hermes Terre D’Hermes

Image: Costco.
Buy: Hermes Terre D'Hermes $1+
buy it

Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Serum

Image: Costco.
Buy: Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Serum $1+
buy it

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

