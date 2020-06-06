Costco Sells Surprisingly High-End Name Brands That You Need to Know About

Swarovski home decor. Coach handbags. Prada perfume. No, this isn’t a shopping list for your next trip to Bergdorf Goodman. These are items you’d actually find at wholesale retailer Costco. Yes, that Costco that carries a 24-pack of Truly hard seltzer for less than $25; and yes, that Costco that sells a popular sheet cake that feeds 48 for $20. Because Costco is much more than your go-to grocery store for deep discounts on bulk buys. Costco also carries clothing and accessories, home decor and furniture, and even electronics — by recognizable and high-end name brands.

In the clothing department, you might’ve known that Costco carries brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Birkenstock. But, did you know that Costco also sells handbags and wallets by name brands, like Coach, Burberry, Kate Spade, Prada, and Yves Saint Laurent? Even the beauty department carries luxury brands; think Chanel, La Mer, Versace, and Aveda, to name a few.

But how is Costco able to secure such brands?

“We can go in and buy huge quantities of something where the manufacturer’s volumes have been cut by other merchants and really drive great value and people love it and … give even a greater value to the customer,” Costco CFO Richard Galanti said last May, according to Seeking Alpha.

Ahead, shop the surprising name brands you’d find at Costco.

Swarovski gold sunglasses

Coach Swagger 27

Prada La Femme Absolu

UGG Duffield throw

Burberry Mr. Burberry beard oil

Jimmy Choo Lexie crossbody bag

Chanel Sublimage La Creme Yeux

Sonos Beam Shadow Edition

Kate Spade Cameron Street backpack

La Mer The Eye Concentrate

Yves Saint Laurent Sac De Jour Souple Nor tote

Givenchy Prisme loose powder

Swarovski boutique table lamp

Versace Tonneau ladies watch

Hermes Terre D’Hermes

Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Serum

