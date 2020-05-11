On those chilly evenings and mornings, sometimes your warmest PJs just don’t cut it. Getting out of your warm covers and bed is like going out into the tundra. It’s so difficult to wake up those days. Wrapping a throw around yourself doesn’t even fix the problem, because the throw spills and exposes a wrist or part of your collarbone to the freezing cold of your still-asleep house. If you invest in a fleece bathrobe, you’ll stay warm and won’t have to worry about carefully manipulating the throw at the end of your bed. Your bathrobe will keep you covered and cozy. Make getting up a little easier with a fleece bathrobe.

Fleece bathrobes are to keep you warm, unlike the stylish linen or satin kimono bathrobes. Those might be perfect for warmer months, but they won’t be enough when it’s freezing. This bathrobe has a primary objective, though, there are fleece bathrobes that can also be stylish, of course. We picked out the best fleece bathrobes that’ll make sure that you’re cozy on the coldest nights of the year. The bathrobes are also chic and available in plenty of vibrant and interesting colors.

There might be days where you realize that you’ve worn your bathrobe for 12 hours, because you can’t bear to part with your extra layer. That’s totally understandable. We don’t blame you. The most glamorous women spend all day in their bathrobes and never get dressed. Old Hollywood would salute you.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Deluxe Women Fleece Robe with Satin Trim

You’ll feel extra fancy in this warm fleece robe, because it has satin trim and a waffle-weave texture on the cuffs, pockets and robe collar. The included waist strap allows you to tie and cinch the robe in. This long robe will hit the middle of your calves, so only your lower legs, ankles and feet will be exposed to the cold. There are two extra large pockets, which can hold your phone comfortably. This robe is available in eight colors, including blue (pictured), black and red.

2. NY Threads Women’s Fleece Bathrobe

Putting on this bathroom is like wrapping yourself in a warm fleece blanket. The robe is fluffy and soft, inside and out. The robe has two large pockets and an adjustable belt at the waist, so you can control if you want to wear your robe tightly closed or loose and open. There are a total of eight colors to choose from, and it’s available in four different sizes. You can wash this robe by washing on warm and tumble drying on low.

3. UGG Women’s W Duffield Ii

For robe-wearers who want the best of both worlds, this robe from UGG has fleece on the inside of the robe and jersey on the outside. It doesn’t necessarily look like a fleece robe, aside from the tasteful fleece trimmings on the shawl collar, but it’ll keep you super cozy. The robe has a belt and subtle pockets for storing necessary items. This UGG robe comes in fun 12 colors, including Sachet Pink Heather (pictured), Black Bear Heather, Fresh Air Heather and Port Heather.