There’s nothing worse than hopping out of the shower to just notice your grown in gray roots when you have an important meeting or event coming up that day. Luckily, you can spare your hair stylist an emergency appointment if you have root touch-up sticks at the ready to tackle this ever-evolving situation. These sticks are so easy, you might just consider yourself a pro when it’s all said and done. Some are easier and better to use though, so there are some features to keep in mind before buying just any root touch-up stick.

Some root touch-up sticks can leave your hair with gross residue, such as stickiness or flakiness, so stay away from formulas that might have a tendency to leave behind an unwanted present. You’ll also want to pay attention to the shape of the applicator: an angled brush will offer more precise results, making your life a lot easier and less stressful. Most of all, you want it to look natural, like you might have just walked out of the salon, so a formula that’s going to match your current hair color is key. Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best root touch-up sticks.

1. Roux Touch-Up Stick

For the average woman, touching up your hair at home isn’t fun or something that you look forward to. Most of us prefer to leave it up to our pro colorist, but for desperate times when you can’t get an appointment on the calendar, a root touch-up stick can save the day with minimal effort. This easy-to-use stick offers natural coverage so it won’t look obvious that it was your first time giving coloring a whirl at home. This formula is also moisturizing, so it won’t leave you with a flaky scalp. So whether you’re just trying to go a few more weeks in between appointments and trying to make the most of it or just don’t want to go to the salon, this is a great foolproof option to get the job done.

2. Style Edit Stick

You don’t have to sacrifice time for detailed results. With this root touch-up stick, you can get one of the most precise applications around in a short amount of time. To use, simply take off the cap, apply it to the desired area, and sponge it in to blend into the roots. This formula magically changes from a cream to a powder that magically covers regrowth with ease. It dries in just minutes, so you can get on with your important meeting or next activity. Best of all, it’s not sticky and isn’t made with any harsh ingredients.

3. Everpro

You’ll cover pesky gray hairs in no time with this foolproof root touch-up stick. This two-in-one stick has the sponge built in for added convenience so you’ll never forget the sponge if you take it with you on the go. With an angled tip, you can apply the formula precisely so it lands exactly where you want it and not where you don’t. Unlike other versions, this one doesn’t have a waxy formula that’s sticky or comes off easily. This targeted gray root coverage will have you in such great hands, you just might think you’re a pro.