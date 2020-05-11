With extra mouths to feed, a dozen places to be and a never-ending to-do list, moms don’t always have time to throw together a gourmet breakfast, lunch or dinner before dashing out the door. Sometimes, you just have enough time to scarf down a granola bar in between tasks. We have a solution that’ll make your meals a little bit easier. Enter: Shaker bottles. Shaker Bottles allow you to throw protein powder, smoothie ingredients or your nutritional supplement of choice into the large drink container and shake it around. After vigorous shaking and potentially the help of a blender ball, you have a ready-made meal that’ll give you the nutrients you need to get through your extremely busy day.

This convenient liquid lunch container also helps at the gym. You’ve probably seen big, bulky men carry these shaker bottles around while they pump iron. These bottles are great for mixing protein shakes to help supplement your workout or provide you with some sustenance after a particularly vigorous workout, run or exercise class.

We rounded up the best shaker bottles for the busy mom. These bottles are easy-to-clean and leak-proof, so even if it gets knocked over in your car cup holder, it won’t splatter everywhere. Our picks hold at least 20 oz. of liquid and will help you make quick meals. They’ll help simplify your routine and give you the energy you need to crush your to-do list. One of our choices even has a compartment for snacks.

1. BlenderBottle Classic Loop Top Shaker Bottle

With 28 oz. capacity, this bottle can hold a lot of liquid. The cup does include measurements in millimeters and ounces, so you can measure your drinks accurately. The surgical-grade stainless steel wire whisk will make sure that your smoothies, supplements and shakes are evenly mixed. You don’t have to worry when you’re shaking this bottle, the screw-on lid and flip cap ensures there’s a leak-proof seal. The shaker bottle is dishwasher-safe and BPA- and phthalate-free.

2. Utopia Home Shaker Bottle

You get two 24-oz. Utopia Shaker Bottles, a detachable, storage box and a blender ball. In the bottom of the Shaker, there’s a twist-and-lock box in which you can store snacks and drinks, including protein powder, smoothies, mashed eggs and more. And if you don’t want to bring the storage portion of the bottle, you can simply unscrew it and leave it at home. The bottle works fine without it. This leak-proof shaker, which has a screw-on lid, is dishwasher safe and BPA- and phthalate-free. It’s also resistant to breaking if you drop it, which is great news for a clumsy person.

3. ShakeSphere Tumbler

Cleverly named, this Shaker Bottle doesn’t require a mixing ball or mesh grid. It’s specifically designed with a capsule shape to mix your ingredients around the tumbler without getting stuck in corners, like other shaker bottles. Your shakes and smoothies won’t be lumpy anymore. The shake has a leak-proof, screw-on top and a slide cap opening, so you won’t spill all over yourself. This bottle is not dishwasher safe, but it is freezer safe and free from BPA and phthalates.