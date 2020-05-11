Think about the ways you protect yourself and your family. If you are carefully reading the boxes of toys and food to make sure there isn’t some hidden chemical nastiness, you should make sure that you’re paying the same amount of attention to your air purifier. Your air purifier works hard to remove dust and pet dander from the air, but it does need its air filters replaced every 6-18 months, depending on the model that you have. Filters become much less effective once they go past the recommended time usage, so even if you continue to run your air purifier with an old filter, you might not be trapping many, or any, particles at all.

HEPA, which stands for high efficiency particulate air, filters trap particles as small as .3 microns. They can trap dust, pet danger, allergens, pollutants, smoke, odor and mold in the filter, leaving you with cleaner, fresher air in your home. If your members in your family suffer from allergies, a HEPA filter can make allergy season much more tolerable. Also, think about how much time you spend at home. You’re breathing in that air in an enclosed space for hours. You might as well try to reduce the dust and odors at the very least.

We rounded up the best three HEPA filters that’ll help trap over 99 percent of harmful particles in your home.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. GermGuardian HEPA Air Purifier Replacement Filter

This HEPA filter from GermGuardian has a special activated charcoal layer to purify the air in your home and filter out odors. These filters serve as replacements for specific GermGuardian filters, Pure Guardian and Black + Decker. Check GermGuardian’s filter product description to see if these filters are made for your air purifier. GermGuardian claims to whisk away 99.97 percent of allergens, pet danger, dust, pollen and mold spores that are .3 microns large from the air.

2. Holmes AER1 HEPA Type Total Air Filter

The Holmes filters include ARM & HAMMER baking soda, which gives the filter much more power to eliminate bad odors from your home. The filter removes 99 percent of pollutants, dust and other allergens. In addition to that, users will notice that there is 30 percent less dust in their homes. The Holmes work with certain Bonaire air purifiers. Replace the filter every 12 to 18 months.

3. LEVOIT Air Purifier Replacement Filter

This 3-stage filter from LEVOIT has a pre-filter, HEPA filter and activated charcoal filter. It traps pet dander, pollutants, mold, dust mites and smoke from the air. This air filter replacement is 100 percent Ozone free, which is a harmful air pollutant. Check LEVOIT’s product description to see if the filters are compatible with your air purifier. The filter should be replaced every six months.