Nothing’s worse when you just got yourself comfy in bed and then all of a sudden, you get hot and need to turn the fan on. Now, if you have a ceiling fan with a remote, this is no sweat (literally), but if you have to get up to the switch to turn it on, that’s no way to live. Luckily, when a heat wave hits or you simply like some air flow to break up stiff air at night, there are plenty of stylish ceiling fans equipped with a remote control to make adjusting your temperature settings one less chore.

There are so many styles to choose from – from wood to brushed nickel, so there’s sure to be a style that matches your room’s decor. They also come in a range of sizes so you can find a fan with the right sized blades for your size room. With features like dimmable lights, LED lights, and multiple speeds, you can truly get a custom fan to meet your specific needs. Below, we’ve rounded up the best ceiling fans with remote controls to get you cool when the heat kicks in.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Hunter Ceiling Fan

Picking out a ceiling fan with a remote control is certainly no one-size-fits-all-scenario, so neither should the settings be that are included with it. This versatile fan boasts multiple settings for your comfort and also has whisper-quiet speeds so you can even sleep soundly with it on while you’re sleeping. It’s equipped with an LED-light kit, so you can have the most energy-efficient system as possible and the long-lasting bulbs last longer than your average ones. This fan is made for rooms with lower ceilings, so it’s ideal for the living room, bedroom, or the kids room.

2. Harbor Breeze Fan

If you want a ceiling fan with a remote control that’s ultra sleek, you won’t regret welcoming this stylish brushed nickel option into your home. The compact design is perfect for smaller rooms that don’t need a huge gust of air and has a built-in LED light so you can have an all-in-one system. With the dimmable features, you can customize lighting based on the ambiance you want to create or the time of day so your eyes can adjust properly. Plus, the LED lights are energy efficient and last longer so you don’t have to waste time replacing light bulbs constantly. The reverse air flow feature lets you change the direction of the air for seasonal comfort.

3. Prominence Home Fan

This wooden ceiling fan with a remote control is a great transitional option if your home is neither traditional nor contemporary. The frosted light feature puts out light that isn’t blinding, but instead is warm and inviting. This bronze and wooden fan will add some style to any room while offering a powerful air flow to break up stiff and warm air. It also has dynamic hanging capabilities and can be hung in multiple positions for easy hanging. The remote control allows you to choose from three speed settings, so you can control the fan without having to get up and go to the switch. With the quiet and reversible motor, you can sleep soundly and change the wind direction based on the time of year.