Giada De Laurentiis Shared Her Skincare Routine on Tik Tok – Here’s How You Can Copy It

Constantly eating pasta must make a person happy, and surely that happiness contributes to Giada De Laurentiis’ glowing skin and sparkling smile. But she also has a fairly elaborate skincare routine, as documented by her daughter, Jade, on Tik Tok. We’ll go to great lengths to copy De Laurentiis’ recipes at home, so why not try to do the same with her skincare routine?

She starts with the basics – flossing that famous smile, then brushing her teeth.

Next, she uses an oil-based cleanser to remove her makeup. After that, she tones her t-zone, then exfoliates with a gentle-sounding homemade mixture of rice flour and moisturizing olive oil. To rinse it off, she uses “soap and water,” though we’re dying to find out what kind of soap she’s using – hand soap? Bar soap? Or an actual facial skin cleanser?

Then comes moisturization. De Laurentiis treats her eyes with a cream from Lumiere, then slathers a rich night cream onto the rest of her face. Her hands get a generous application of lotion, too – after all, when you’re a cooking show host your hands end up being on camera more than you might think.

Her lips get a swipe of Avene lip cream, and then, last but not least, she rolls on some sage essential oil to help herself relax.

Dang! That’s a pretty committed nightly skin care routine, but we’re definitely inspired to beef our own routines up after watching – after all, you can’t argue with the results. Glowing skin, a sparkling smile, and something to post for the fans on Tik Tok.

If you’re like us and want to give your skincare routine a De Laurentiis-inspired overhaul, here are some of the products she uses in her video. Results not guaranteed, but hey, it’s worth a try!

1. Glide Floss

For pearly whites like De Laurentiis, you’ve got to floss on the daily.

2. Janet Sartin Cleansing Oil

Remove your makeup gently with mineral oil and peanut oil-based cleanser with BHA.

3. DIBI Toning Lotion

De Laurentiis uses this Italian skincare brand’s toner on her t-zone.

4. Lumière Eye Cream

Sure, this eye cream is pricy, but one bottle lasts five months.

5. Eau Thermale Avene Lip Cream

Treat your lips overnight with a rich lip cream from Avene.

6. Roll-On Sage Essential Oil

To help herself relax, De Laurentiis uses a roll-on sage essential oil as the last step in her routine.

