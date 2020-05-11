What would the kitchen be without a toaster? Just like a coffee maker, microwave, and oven, you truly can’t live without it (unless you prefer floppy bread with your jam). From your morning bagel to avocado toast for a mid-day snack, you rely on it for so much toasted-bread goodness to make your day. Not all toasters work the same, though. You’ll often find that some easily burn your favorite bread to a crisp or some take forever to get just slightly toasty. The best electric toasters will have your bread, waffles, and more toasted to perfection in no time.

The best electric toasters come in so many shapes and sizes that it can be tricky to decide which one is best. Most importantly, it should toast efficiently and the way you want it to. The best way to do that is to get a toaster that offers multiple heat settings and temperature levels so you can truly customize that perfect crunch for you. Color is also something to consider since it will look most appealing if it matches the finishes of your other kitchen appliances. To help you get that crunchy, crispy piece of toast sooner rather than later, we’ve rounded up the best electric toasters to make mornings easier and tastier.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Oster Toaster

All breads are welcome here with this extra spacious electric toaster. The two roomy slots are extra wide and long so you can fit those special gourmet breads from the bakery inside. This two-slice toaster comes in a neutral gray color that will go with just about any decor, so if you change things up, it’ll be sure to match still. To prevent that unwanted burning result, it features auto adjusting guides for even toasting. There are even seven toast shades to choose from, along with three settings for extra customization: bagel, frozen, and pastry. When it comes to cleaning up, the removable crumb tray makes it a cinch.

2. Hamilton Beach Toaster

There’s nothing worse than dashing out the door on a late-start morning and later sitting at your desk wondering if you turned the toaster off (along with your flat iron and coffee pot). This smart electric toaster saves the day thanks to its innovate auto off feature for your peace of mind. This two-slice toaster also boasts extra wide slots so you don’t have to cut up bread that’s too large and the adjustable shade selector allows you to customize how crispy your bread gets. For those smaller pieces of bread, such as English muffins, the high-lift toast boost will prevent you from burning your fingers reaching inside the slot to get it. With this feature, it lifts food a little higher so it’s easily accessible when done. The crumb tray is easy to remove and clean, too.

3. Cuisinart Toaster

If you want an electric toaster that’s going to elevate your kitchen appliance game instead of disappear in the background, this sleek option will fit your interior design standards. This two-slice toaster comes in brushed stainless for a polished finish and has chrome and black accents to take things to the next level. With six browning settings and reheat, defrost, and bagel settings, you can get the custom toast you want. The high lift lever allows you to push the slot up higher if you have a shorter piece of bread that doesn’t reach the opening on its own.