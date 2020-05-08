There’s something about decanting that makes it feel like you can do anything in the kitchen. Not only do clear containers make spices, liquids, and other baking essentials easy to spot while you’re cooking up a feast in the kitchen, it’s just plain satisfying to look at. Anything that makes baking and cooking less stressful is always worth it, so it’s a lifesaver to enlist some swing top bottles with ceramic lids into your organizing list to make your life a lot easier.

Whether you’re making almond milk at home or want to decant your store-bought milk and juices, swing top bottles just make anything look chic. The transparent bottles also make it easy to spot just what you’re looking for, so there’s no need to label everything (however, do so if that’s what floats your boat). Below, we’ve rounded up the best swing top bottles that are guaranteed to simplify your life in the kitchen.

1. AYL Bottles

The world is your oyster when it comes to the endless uses for these swing top bottles with ceramic lids. The benefit of ceramic lids versus plastic is that they’re higher quality, so they’re going to last longer. Plus, they’re made to seal tightly, so if you’re storing something bubbly like kombucha, it won’t go flat. This pack of six bottles is great to have on hand for oils, juices, water and more. These durable glasses are also made to resist temperature changes as much as possible, so your liquids will be safer inside.

2. North Mountain Bottles

An airtight seal is your top priority when it comes to sealing liquids, especially if you’re making them from scratch at home (why let that hard work go to waste?). Every one of these ceramic caps includes a silicone gasket that reduces leaks so your beers, sodas, and juices will stay fresh. With a pack of 12 swing top bottles with ceramic lids, you have plenty of options to store liquids, sauces, and more inside to create a more streamlined kitchen organizing situation.

3. Bormioli Bottle

One of the best parts about going out to eat is that water is often served in a fancy swing top glass with a ceramic lid, but it’s such an easy thing to bring home to elevate any dinner party. These elegant bottles are also great for everyday use just to add some style to storing and organizing household goods. They might even inspire you to start home brewing kombucha or cold brew so you can save time and energy going out to buy drinks everyday.