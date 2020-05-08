When you move into a new house or an apartment, there’s never enough storage room. Whether that’s medicine cabinet shelving, under-the-sink storage, and in particular, towel bars. There’s usually only one, sad towel bar above the toilet and one larger one on the wall for bath towels, but that’s never enough. Luckily, you can easily add as many additional towel bars as your heart desires.

There are quite a few reasons aside from storage space to install more towel bars. One of the top reasons should actually be to properly dry your damp towels so they don’t get moldy and make your zen bathroom smell quite the opposite. Some shelves offer easy installation that’s equally easy to remove (no marks on the walls) and some have a two-in-one shelf feature that give you more surface area for bathroom candles, essentials, and of course, your towels. Below, we’ve rounded up the best towel bars to help clear the clutter in the bathroom for good.

1. Command Towel Bar

If you’re living in a rental, there’s no doubt these peel and stick strips have changed the game when it comes to hanging pictures and other decor around the house. Now, you can even buy a specially made towel bar with the special adhesive that’s strong, but comes off with ease when it’s time to move out. The chic satin nickel design looks expensive, so you’d never know what’s on the back side of the towel bar. This damage-free hanging bar is also rust-resistant, so it’s made to last through all those steamy showers.

2. Organize It All Shelf

This elegant shelf towel bar takes organization to the next level. If you have a smaller bathroom with less real estate to work with, this elegant, multifunctional towel bar will let you get organized in style. Add your favorite calming candle atop the shelf, along with other toiletries if you’ve run out of countertop space. The nickel and glass shelf offers a modern and sleek look to any bathroom. With the extra-wide bar, you have more room for washcloths, hand towels, and more.

3. Kohler Towel Bar

If you just need a no-frills towel bar that gets the job done, you can’t go wrong with this timeless bathroom accessory from a trusted brand. The high-quality polished chrome will elevate any bathroom’s look and last for years to come at the same time. With the distinctive chrome bar, this bar is made to standout instead of blend in against the wall. Best of all, this bar is easy to install so you can get right to putting it to good use instead of following tedious instructions.