What would we do without trash bags? They’re an item that have been on your essentials list for years, and while they may not be the most exciting thing to shop for, you’ve got to get them one way or another. However, if you’re not in love with your smelly trash bags that rip by just poking a water bottle slightly to the side, discovering strong and quite possibly amazing scented ones will change your life.

Trash bags (and cans) have gotten way more innovative over the years. So much, that trash cans have become a fashion statement in a sense from rose gold colors to Alexa-compatible versions, they’ve kind of become mini computers in a sense. But without a reliable trash bag to keep them clean and the garbage contained, they’d be useless. To save your house from smelling like a land fill, it’s a wise idea to invest in strong and even scented bags that will make taking the trash out a lot more pleasant. Below, we’ve rounded up the best trash bags so you don’t have to plug your nose every time you step near the garbage.

1. Simplehuman Drawstring Bags

If you have a Simplehuman trash can, congrats — you’ve already made the first step into the innovative trash can world. Simplehuman has completely changed the trash can experience for good, thanks to its smart bag-coding system. Each trash can pairs with a specific type of bag, coded by a letter, so you get a snug-tight bag that has no chance of falling on itself inside the can. These drawstring bags are completely hidden when the lid is shut, so you don’t have to think about the trash that’s underneath it.

2. Glad Bags

The number one culprit of trash can anxiety is no doubt leaks. Not only can they leave a trail of unknown messes around the house that you’ll find dried a week later, but they just smell downright horrible too. These strong trash bags are no match for leaks, so you can worry about actual things you have to take care of. These 13-gallon bags feature a clean scent, too, so it’ll cover up the compilation of smells from all the items you have in the trash. The diamond design allows these tall bags to stretch at the top, while the reinforced bands hold the bulk in the middle. That way, you won’t have leaks or rips.

3. Hefty Bags

Just as the name suggests, these trash bags are just as durable and strong as you can find. Powered by a delightful lavender and vanilla scent, you might actually enjoy taking the trash out now. Made with special technology, these strong bags have plenty of stretch to prevent rips and leaks. The secure-grip drawstring fits nice against the trash can, so you don’t have to see unsightly trash bags when the lid is closed (and they won’t slide down into the bin).