Beat the Heat With These Powerful Pedestal Fans

Whether the temperatures are heating up or you can’t sleep without a breeze (you’re not alone), you can never have too many fans around the house to cool you down in a pinch. Or rather, make you feel like you’re somewhere far away on a tropical beach vacation. In seriousness, fans are a great way to add some extra wind alongside your air conditioning, or if you don’t have air conditioning, this will save you from sweating up a storm at home. One of the most powerful ways to get a good air flow is with a pedestal fan.

Aside from its size, a pedestal fan is going to offer way more power than a small desk fan or maybe even a tower fan. So, whether you need some air while you’re sleeping in a stuffy room or need to cool down and break up smelly air in an at-home gym, you can’t go wrong with one of these mighty tools. Below, we’ve rounded up the best pedestal fans to help you beat the heat.

1. Honeywell Fan

If you need a pedestal fan that really puts in the hard work, this efficient fan will do wonders (and help you keep your sanity in warmer months). The remote control allows you to adjust the breeze when you’re in bed, and the oscillation feature ensures that the entire room gets covered. Three power settings allow you to control how much air flow you’re getting, so you don’t feel blown away by the power or vice versa. As a bonus, using a pedestal fan more often can help bring that energy bill down.

2. Lasko Fan

Fans aren’t exactly something you want to be a focal point in your space, but due to their size, it’s kind of unavoidable. However, you can get a pedestal fan that’s more elevated than others, and this version does just that. The sleek black color will blend in seamlessly with your decor, unlike a stark white option you may already have at home. It’s ultra-quiet, so it won’t disturb you while sleeping or when you’re trying to focus. The best part about this fan is that it comes with an adjustable pedestal so you can change the height and tilt the fan back so you can get targeted air.

3. Rowenta Fan

If you want more options, this pedestal fan will give them to you. With four speed settings, this customizable fan offers more adjustments than most fans. While it releases a super powerful airflow, you won’t hear a peep out of it thanks to its turbo silence. The large oscillating head has five unique blades that can be set for stationery airflow or it can pivot 90 degrees in multiple directions for ultimate comfort. With manual and remote control features, you have options when it comes to adjusting it.