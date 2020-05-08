After taking a break with a nice, hot shower and getting some much-needed alone time, the last thing you want to do is step out on an unstable, thin bath mat. It’ll pop the little relaxation bubble you constructed for yourself during that blissful shower, especially if your mat starts to slip out from under you and you see your entire life flashing before your eyes. Or, if you’re the second or third shower of the evening, and you find that your bath mat is totally soaked through. When you step onto the rug, it squelches with cold water, makes your feet freeze and ruins your entire evening.

Treat yourself (and your feet) to a new, fluffy bath mat. You both deserve it, after working so hard to run all over town for your children. We rounded up the best bath mats that won’t slip and give you a heart-attack while you’re stepping out of the bath. You can also say hello to soft, absorbent microfiber rugs that can handle a lot of moisture from a growing family. These rugs also have relatively simple washing and drying instructions. They can go straight into your washer, and two out of our three picks can even go in the dryer, which will simplify your routine.

If you have a furry friend, don’t be surprised if you see them sleeping on your new rug during the middle of the day when it isn’t in use. They’ll like having soft chenille and memory foam to sleep on. This rug is both family-, dog- and cat-approved.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. MAYSHINE Chenille Bath Mat

Made out of soft chenille, this non-slip rug will feel like a fluffy cushion when you step out of the shower. The microfiber pile is one-inch long, so your feet will be surrounded by fibers. Unlike other bath mats, the fibers will stay a part of the rug and not pull away, shedding all over your floor. There are five different mat sizes and 15 different colors to choose from. This mat can be machine-washed on cold and then hung dry. The mat won’t get worn out by washes though. It’ll still be vibrant and soft as ever.

2. Gorilla Grip Original Luxury Chenille Bathroom Mat

This bath mat will grip tightly to your floor, so you don’t slip getting out of the shower. Dense and made out of chenille fabric, the rug will absorb and trap water. Your feet and your new bathroom mat will dry instantly. With 24 colors and styles to choose from, you’re bound to find something that matches your bathroom decor. Unlike many bath mats, you can throw this Gorilla Grip mat into the washer and dryer. You don’t have to hang this rug over the shower to dry. You can put it on a low-tumble and low-heat setting in the dryer and plop it back on your bathroom floor.

3. Yimobra Memory Foam Bath Mat

Your tired, aching feet will enjoy stepping out onto this fluffy memory foam bath mat with non-slip, PVC-backing. The velvet-y surface is made out of microfiber, so it’s super absorbent. You won’t have to worry about drying off on a cold and damp bath mat. You can throw this rug in the washer and dryer, so you won’t have to wait half a day for your newly washed rug to dry out. This memory foam mat is available in three sizes and nine different colors.