Chic, Sturdy Umbrellas That Will Have You Singing in the Rain

It’s raining, it’s pouring … a big gust of wind just blew your umbrella inside out and now you’re getting drenched. Whether it’s a cold winter drizzle or a warm summer shower, you need an umbrella you can count on to keep you dry.

If you’re anything like us, you don’t always remember to check the weather forecast. So when you’re shopping for a new umbrella, start by looking for compact and lightweight models you can carry with you on the regular so you’re always prepared — whatever the weather may bring. The best umbrellas offer reinforced ribs and vented canopies to flex with the gusts and avoid becoming de facto sails ready to carry you away with the wind. Many now also offer Teflon coatings so their surfaces dry quickly and you can avoid soggy puddles under your umbrella. New umbrella designs also include an inverted, inside-out option: With this mechanism, the wet “outside” of the umbrella folds up and inward, keeping the water toward the inside and away from your car, floors, and clothes. These inverted options can also often stand on their own, no leaning or umbrella stands required.

We’ve rounded up the best umbrellas to keep you dry during the next rainstorm. Check out the options below to find your favorite style — there’s even one with a reflective safety stripe for nighttime! — and add one to your shopping cart. Next time the forecast calls for showers, you’ll be prepared with your newest accessory.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Repel Windproof Double Vented Travel Umbrella

This travel umbrella pretty much has it all: It’s compact and lightweight (it’s just 11 ½ inches long and weighs less than one pound) so it tucks easily into a purse or backpacks. It’s designed to withstand strong gusts of wind, thanks to resin-reinforced fiberglass ribs, which flex slightly inside the double-vented canopy. And speaking of that canopy, it’s Teflon coated, so it’s waterproof and quick-drying. The ergonomic, slip-proof, rubberized grip handle with wrist strap makes it easy to carry, and it opens and closes effortlessly with just one hand thanks to its built-in auto open/close function. Finally, a protective travel sleeve is included.

2. Sharpty Inverted Windproof Umbrella

This inverted umbrella gives you the ability to close it from the inside-out, so when you open the car door or enter your home you won’t drip water everywhere. While lightweight and compact, the umbrella is constructed with premium carbon fiber material for durability and resistance to corrosion and has a double-layer canopy design that can withstand wind speeds in excess of 60 miles per hour. Plus, the canopy can also protect against UV rays and sun on bright days. Choose from more than a dozen colors and patterns.

3. Owen Kyne Upside Down Protection Umbrella

If you’re looking for another inverted umbrella model, this one has a cool feature: When you contract the umbrella, the eight steel balls of the frame are transformed into eight legs — so it can stand up on its own. It’s made of durable yet lightweight pongee fabric that’s stretched over a stainless steel frame designed to withstand strong winds. And rainy days don’t mean drips indoors, because the reverse folding concept means that when it’s closed, the wet side of umbrella becomes the inside — so you never wet your clothes, car, floor, or bag. Cross the C-shaped frosted handle over your arm to keep your hands free.

4. Bodyguard Inverted Umbrella

This windproof travel umbrella has a unique feature: it’s edged with a reflective stripe to offer 360° visibility during low light and rainy conditions — so passing cars will be more likely to see you. Beyond its reflective edge, this umbrella boasts resin-reinforced fiber ribs that flex slightly to withstand powerful gusts without turning inside out; a waterproof Teflon protective coating; and an inverted, inside-out design that keeps water droplets from getting on everything when you close it. Plus, you can open and close it with one hand with a press of a button.