Stay Spill-Proof While On-the-Go With a Convenient Cup Holder

Whether your commitment to staying hydrated makes a reusable water bottle your constant accessory or your caffeine addiction means a travel mug of coffee is never out of reach, having a secure spot for your beverage the you’re on the go is basically a requirement for most moms, dads, and humans in general these days. Cars come equipped with cup holders, of course, and some of today’s strollers even boast one, but frequently, these one-size-fits-all options just don’t come standard — so you’ll need to buy one.

Frankly, regular-old car cup holders may not be up to the job, because travel mugs, reusable water bottles and fast food to-go cups comes in all shapes and sizes — and your one-size-(doesn’t)-fit-all car cup holder probably won’t hold your beverage securely enough to avoid sloshes and tip-overs while driving. Luckily, there are an assortment of adjustable cup holders on the market so you can customize the fit of your existing options to perfectly suit your usual drink vessels.

When shopping for the best cup holders, look for options that can adjust to fit snugly in your built-in cup holders and will accommodate the type of bottle, mug or cup you must commonly use. Some even have cut-outs for handled travel mugs. If you don’t have an existing built-in cup holder, look for one that can clamp on to your stroller (or bike or lawnmower!) handle bar. Some cup holders are made to hold large cups while others are designed to fit straight-sided bottles instead of tapered ones, so be sure to research and measure all of your requirements.

We’ve rounded up the best cup holders to help you stay spill-proof while on the go. Check out the options below, add one to your car, and get ready for convenience right at your fingertips.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Swigzy Car Cup Holder

This car cup holder is an adapter with an adjustable base and rubber tabs to keep your bottle secure while driving. Designed to fit snugly in most car cup holders, it adjusts from 2.5” to 3.75” in diameter with a quick and easy turn of the cup portion of the adapter to expand or contract the base. The rubber tabs are firm enough to keep a full bottle secure even when making sharp turns, yet soft enough that your bottle is easy to remove when you want a drink. The Swigzy adapter also works great with many large fast food cups and most popular brands of water bottles up to 40 ounces.

2. BottlePro Cup Holder

This cup holder adapter features an adjustable 3-ring base that securely fits the majority of cup holders — and the simple design has few moving parts, so it’s unlikely to break or jam up. The Soft Fit foam sleeve (included but not pictured) makes sure you get a great fit, even if your vehicle’s cup holders are between BottlePro’s base sizes. Plus, it protects your vehicle’s cup holders from scratches and damage. Note that the BottlePro was designed for bottles that are approximately 3.5″ to 3.8″ across and have straight-vertical walls and will not accommodate tapered tumbler-style bottles.

3. SMART KUP Car Cup Holder

Designed to hold the 32/40-ounce Hydro Flask, 40-ounce 50/50 Flask, and other larger bottles up to 3.8 inches in diameter, this cup holder has a 3 inch cup “upper” to hold your container and prevent it from falling out on turns or quick movements while driving. It also incorporates a one-inch cut out to also hold mugs and other cups with an external handle. Made from high strength ABS plastic with a glossy charcoal finish, it has a tapered base that goes from 3.2″ to 2.6″ to provide a snugger fit that works in most car cup holders.

4. Accmor Universal Cup Holder

Featuring flexible clamps with a rubber pad, this universal cup holder allows 360-degree rotation for multifunctional use on everything from strollers to bicycles to walkers to lawnmowers. Three automatic springs in the bottle cage keep your drink fixed inside, preventing tips and spills. The cup holder is adjustable and suitable for water bottles, baby bottles, coffee mugs and more — really, anything with a diameter less than 95mm. Plus, it’s lightweight and simple to install — no tools needed.