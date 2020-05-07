Let’s be honest, outdoor trash cans are not exactly chic, but you can certainly upgrade a standard green or otherwise eyesore of a color with something more neutral. Trash isn’t something you want to be the center of attention in any case, but luckily outside you can most likely store your trash can to the side of your house or in the garage for safe keeping. However, there are some stylish outdoor trash cans that blend in with your regular patio furniture, so you’d never know what’s inside (OK, maybe a little bit of an idea but you get the point).

Your first priority when picking out an outdoor trash can is going to be the quality and capacity. After all, you need a trash can to hold everything until trash pick up the following week, so it can’t be short on space. Color is another top feature you’ll want to consider since it’s your chance to spiff things up in the backyard. So whether you want to go with a more traditional one in a solid black color or perhaps mix it up with a resin trash can, there are plenty of options to choose from. Below, we’ve rounded up the best outdoor trash cans to keep your garbage out of sight and out of mind.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Toter Trash Can

If you just want a heavy duty outdoor trash can in a more neutral color than the colored one you might have at home, this more streamlined black version is a great option. This residential wheeled trash can is easy to move around the yard if you’re cleaning up the bushes or picking up trash, and the rugged wheels are easy to maneuver so you won’t put in a workout trying to move it around. The blackstone finish is made to last against normal wear and tear so you won’t have to replace it but every once in a blue moon.

2. Suncast Trash Can

This stylish resin outdoor trash can will give your ho-hum patio trash can a run for its money. Made to blend in with your elevated patio furniture, this trash can is meant to be used during outdoor BBQs and holds more standard, less bulky trash than your curbside trash can holds. However, at 33 gallons, it still has plenty of room for food remnants, plates, and more while you’re entertaining outside. The hinged lid allows easy access but keeps the trash contained so bugs can’t get to it. With durable resin, it will resist fading so you can use it for plenty of outdoor parties to come.

3. Rubbermaid Trash Can

For heavy-duty garbage needs, this commercial trash can saves the day. Made with the highest quality materials, it will take a lot to ruin this durable outdoor trash can. It will resist fading, warping, cracking, and more. With integrated clinches, it secures the liner so you don’t have to use knots to change the liner. Rounded handles make maneuvering it a breeze, and the reinforced base is made to be able to drag over rough surfaces. Best of all, the stackable design allows you to condense multiple trash cans when not in use so you can save valuable floor space.