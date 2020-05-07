When hot weather rolls around, sometimes the air conditioning doesn’t cut it on its own, especially if you live in the desert. Or, perhaps you don’t have air conditioning, so you need a reliable tower fan that will cool you down so you won’t be miserable inside your own home. Regardless of what your cooling situation looks like at home, it can never hurt to have quality tower fans on hand to add a nice breeze that might even make you feel those ocean waves (or at least close enough).

Unlike other fans, tower fans provide a powerful air flow that can circulate through an entire room, so everyone in one room will get some air. Or, if you’re moving around a lot within one room, you can beat the heat wherever you are. Many of these fans are more compact and lightweight than ever, too, so you can easily carry them to the room you need it in most. Below, we’ve rounded up the best tower fans to help you beat the heat.

1. Honeywell Quietset Tower

One of the most annoying parts about fans is that they can cause quite the noise and be a large disturbance when you’re trying to focus or watch a movie. This ultra-quiet tower fan barely makes a peep so you won’t have any annoying background sounds bothering you. With eight speeds, you can control how fast the wind is blowing based on how hot you are. The sleek design won’t be a complete eyesore in your home, and the oscillating feature ensures every spot gets a cool breeze.

2. Lasko

If you plan on using this fan in multiple rooms in your house, this lightweight tower fan will make transporting it a breeze. This powerful oscillating fan makes sure that the entire room is covered, and it even boasts a timer so you can save on energy when you don’t need it. Or, if you’re leaving the house for a bit while it’s hot, you can use the timer to keep your pet cool during the hottest part of the day. With this quiet fan, you won’t even notice it’s in the room, so it’s a great option if you want to use while sleeping.

3. Seville Classics Fan

If you’re in a small space, the last thing you want is a bulky fan taking up more than its fair share of room. This super slim tower fan takes up as little room as possible while still offering a powerful breeze to break up stiff air during the day or while you’re sleeping. With four ultra-quiet settings, you can customize what kind of air flow it puts out so you’re as comfortable as can be. It even features a self timer that ranges from 30 minutes to 7.5 hours, so you can have it shut off on its own in case you think you’ll forget.