If you want to flex a new creative muscle, but not sure where to start (or you’ve blown through too many paint projects or embroidery hoops you can count), then why not dabble in crochet next? While some may think it’s boring, it’s actually quite therapeutic and relaxing, so you particularly need an activity that’s going to force you to put down the tech and focus on something simple, yet rewarding. Whether you’ve never done this in your life or just need some new inspiration, it’s a good idea to pick up some crochet patterns to make it easy to follow.

You don’t just have to make bulky sweaters when you do crochet. There’s an endless list of fun accessories you can make to gift someone you love or something to treat yourself. From stylish bags to even plush toys for your kids, there are so many exciting things you can whip up from home. Not to mention, these items will cost a fraction of the price. After all, nothing is better than a gift made with love. Below, check out our top picks for crochet patterns that will make it a cinch.

1. Complete Book of Crochet Designs

If you want to crochet just about anything your heart desires, this complete crochet pattern book will help you learn everything you could ever want to. With 500 classic and original patterns, these designs will also be timeless and useful for years to come. Consider this your go-to for any crochet questions or guidance you may need while you’re learning the new skill or trying to improve upon your current projects. With so many stitches to learn, there will always be something new to try out and master.

2. Cute Critters Crochet

If sweaters and bags aren’t your thing, why not try out a crochet critter for your kids? Nothing is more heartwarming than a handmade gift and these cute toys will last for years to come. This may be a higher level skill to learn, so once you’ve mastered regular crochet stitching, you can give this project a whirl. This book features “Amigurumi,” which is the Japanese word for crocheting or knitting stuffed toys. This crochet pattern book will teach you how to make these cuddly creatures in three easy steps.

3. One-Skein Wonders

If you’re not sure where to start, this all-encompassing crochet pattern book will have you covered. This fun book features 101 patterns from crocheters around the world, so if you’re looking to feed that travel bug at the same time if you can’t get out, this book covers that desire as well. From jewelry and scarves to dresses and home decor items, there’s really no idea that isn’t covered in this creative book of ideas. Projects are even organized by yarn type and weight for added convenience.