It wouldn’t be breaking news to you to let you know that organizing is here to stay. With so many creative ways to clear the clutter and keep tabs on all your belongings, it’s basically a new hobby. There’s something so therapeutic about getting all your ducks in a row at home and knowing exactly where everything is so you can breathe a little easier at home. From the garage to the bathroom cabinet, there’s really no inch of space you can’t tackle. There are so many universal organizing tools you can use, but one of the most fun DIY options are glass apothecary jars with cork lids.

These multi-purpose jars can work in just about any room you have, so when you don’t need it in one room anymore, you can find a new purpose for it elsewhere. These clear jars are particularly great for the kitchen since the translucent color allows you to see what’s inside without having to take a peek inside. From cereals to spices, these chic jars will make cooking a lot easier. Or, they’ll come in handy in the laundry room to house detergents and soaps, too. The options are limitless, so we’ll let you get to shopping so you can start organizing.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Brajttt Jars

If you’re planning a party and need something more elevated for your party favors, these chic apothecary jars with cork lids will be sure to impress your guests. The pack of 30 will most likely be more than enough for a smaller party, but if you have leftover jars, there are more than enough options to use them for. Whether you want to finally clear the chaos in your spice pantry or take them with you to collect sand from your beach vacations, you won’t run out of ways to use these handy jars.

2. Otis Classic Jars

These jars may be mini, but they’re heavy duty so you don’t have to worry about them breaking easily. If you want an apothecary jar with cork lid that’s complete with labeling accessories, this kit will make it a cinch for you to get organized or package up adorable favors for a party. This set of 12 jars includes plenty of paper and ribbon to customize each jar for a friend or anything else you may need to label around the house. If you want to get crafty, these are the perfect size to make candles at home. The wide neck also makes it a breeze to load in candy, spices, or anything else.

3. Cucumi Jars

These milk glass bottles work great for holding liquids in the fridge, but there are so many innovative ways to put these to work. If you’re looking for apothecary jars with cork lids that aren’t going to break their seal, these ones lock tight so you don’t have to worry about anything inside spilling out. This set of 12 also includes an ample supply of burlap paper and ribbon to add a small, but chic touch if you’re using them for a gift or party favors.