Whether you work from home or need an efficient printer to scan, print, and more for personal reasons, it’s a smart idea to invest in a printer that offers it all, including an efficient page scanner. Printers can be a source of frustration for many people, whether you’re using a professional version or a compact version at home, but some of the best brands can eliminate some of the common problems that arise when using these devices (hello, paper jams).

If you’re specifically looking for a printer that offers expert page scanning, you’re in luck. There are so many versatile printers you can find that truly do it all. By choosing a machine that’s multi-functional, you can also save valuable desk space at home instead of covering the entire counter with a bunch of different devices. Other smart features include touch screens, auto feeding, and the ability to work with a PC and a Mac. Below, we’ve rounded up the best page scanners so you can stay productive wherever you are.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Fujitsu ScanSnap Scanner

The last thing you want to do when you’re in the middle of a productive streak is having an annoying printer break down on you. This handy page scanner is so easy to use, you might not even need the instruction manual (but we recommend holding on to that for safe keeping). This smart scanner features a sensitive touch screen that’s easy to use, and it’s compatible with both a PC and a Mac. Double-sided scanning and an advanced paper-feeding system make mundane tasks a cinch so you can get back to work faster.

2. Epson Workforce Printer

This dual printer works on both a PC and a Mac, so if you have a divided house or office, this printer will please everyone. Single Step technology captures both sides of the paper in just one pass, so you don’t have to waste precious time going back to get the other side. With a 50-page auto document feeder, you can get projects done in bulk so you don’t have to sit around feeding pages in one-by-one. The powerful software in this page scanner allows you to preview, email, upload and more for convenience.

3. Brother Printer

If you need precision, look no further than this Brother page scanner to get things done perfectly. On top of that, it offers lightening-speed scanning, so if time is of the essence with your daily tasks, you can rely on this powerful machine to take care of business on the fly. It also weighs less than one pound and comes in a compact size, so it won’t become a huge eyesore on your desk. It can handle just about any multi-media need from scanning photos to business cards.