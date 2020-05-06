When hot weather rolls around, that means one thing: air conditioning, air conditioning, air conditioning. While we couldn’t live without it, it certainly racks up a hefty energy bill that we very much do not love. The good news is that you can meet somewhere halfway in the middle by using a wall mount fan instead. Wall mount fans don’t put out the all-encompassing coolness that an air conditioning unit does, but if you just need a targeted blast of cool air, this will do all you need it to.

The beauty of wall mount fans is that you get to decide where you want it, and since it’s not a huge hassle to install, you can move it around or even install a few in a larger room if needed. They’re great for an at-home gym so you can continue to break a sweat without completely drenching yourself in sweat and can be handy at night for an optimal sleeping temperature. Most have oscillating features, too, so just about every spot is covered in a room. Below, we’ve rounded up the best wall mount fans to keep you cool when it gets hot.

1. Hurricane Fan

While we certainly don’t want hurricane-like wind from a wall mount fan, you can guess how powerful it is by the name. This 12-inch fan offers a premium breeze so you can stay cool no matter how hot it is. It’s the perfect thing to place in an unused corner on a wall. That way, you can cool both walls that meet in the corner for maximum air flow everywhere in the room. The powerful oscillation covers 90 degrees of space for plenty of coverage and three settings allow you to customize how strong you want the air to blow. Best of all, there’s a one-year warranty in case anything were to go wrong.

2. Lasko Fan

This indoor wall mount fan has all the bases covered thanks to three speed settings and powerful oscillation. While it’s able to put out a quality air flow, it manages to be super quiet so you can focus on what you’re doing instead of an annoying background sound. If you can’t install a ceiling fan in your space, this small option will help give you some room to breathe. The tilt-back head also offers more ways to control the direction of the breeze, so you can customize it depending on where you need it most.

3. Parrot Uncle Fan

If you want a wall mount fan that isn’t such an eyesore, this handsome wood version should keep things a bit more elevated. This eight-inch fan offers targeted air flow in smaller rooms and features a handy pull-chain control and high-low switch. Keep this stylish fan in your bedroom, office, or even your dining room to cool things down in style. It’s also whisper-quiet, so you won’t hear a peep out of it when you’re nearby.