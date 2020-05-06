Get your credit cards ready because our favorite unofficial summer holiday is quickly approaching. Every year, Old Navy graces us with its iconic $1 flip-flop sale that makes parents drop everything they have to score these dirt cheap summer must-haves to wear around the pool. After all, they’re basically giving them away for free, so we totally get the hype. While there’s no question this sale is the deal of the century, it certainly comes along with a lot of unknowns when you’re competing with basically everyone on the planet for the size and color you want. We’re here to give you the complete guide to mastering this sale and securing the goods you want with as little stress as possible.

While we don’t have confirmed dates or info just yet, here’s what we can speculate based on previous years. The sale went down on June 15 last year, so we’re guessing it’ll happen around then, so pencil that date in now to be prepared. To make things even more thrilling, there was even a golden flip-flop scavenger hunt in stores. If you were one of the lucky ones to spot these special flip-flops, you had a chance to win a coveted 24K grand prize. As if this deal could get any better. Now, we have no idea if that’s happening this year, but anything is fair game. So save up those $1 bills you’d usually be using for your daily iced coffee and put them in a safe spot for most likely next month when the sale drops.

Mark that tentative date on your calendar now, and stay tuned for our updates so you’ll be ready to hop online or head to a store (if it’s open) to make your flip-flop collection the best it’s ever been. Based on last year’s sale, the deal only applied to solid colors, but who knows what’s going down this year. To prepare you for your future flip-flop shopping haul, check out our favorite flip-flop finds for the entire family below in the meantime.

