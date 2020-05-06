In today’s world, we’re always on the go, which doesn’t always leave a ton of time to take care of ourselves like we should. And when it’s hot outside, our body needs more nutrition and hydration than any other circumstances, so it’s important to listen to your body. In addition to always drinking enough water, it’s so easy to amp up your hydration efforts with the help of electrolyte drops. Whether you’re feeling slowed down in the middle of the day or tend to lose electrolytes after a sweaty workout, they’re an effective, fast-acting solution to make sure you’re feeling energized and ready to tackle the rest of your day.

Not all electrolyte drops are created equally, so before you do anything, make sure to read up on what’s inside the bottle. Many are created for special dietary needs, so make sure it’s suitable for your body and overall health needs. Whether you need a workout recovery, a boost after traveling all day, or an everyday pick-me-up, electrolyte drops go a long way to make you feel rejuvenated. All you need to do is follow the instructions and add to your water, so it can’t get much easier than that.

1. Daylyte Drops

Unlike many electrolyte drops, this modern-day version boasts a tasty citrus flavor that won’t leave you with a sour aftertaste. Not to mention, the sleek bottle is pretty enough to display on your countertop, unlike many traditional electrolyte bottles. This nutritional supplement doesn’t have any sugar, carbs, or artificial ingredients, so you can keep your health number one. Whether you are looking for a way to replenish essential electrolytes after a workout, need a boost of energy throughout the day, or are looking for a way to amp up overall nutrition, these great tasting drops make it a cinch to get on track.

2. Trace Drops

If you need an electrolyte option that’s Keto-friendly, these drops will meet your health needs. You won’t have to worry about sugars or added calories, either. These all-natural drops do not have any unwanted artificial ingredients, so you can ensure you’re getting top quality drops without the added stuff. All you need to do is follow the instructions on the bottle and add the appropriate dosage to water, juice, or sports drink, and it won’t even feel like you’re doing something extra. These drops can help improve your mental focus, energy, lower blood sugar, and can decrease inflammation.

3. Keto Chow Drops

The last thing you want in a health product is something that’s made with artificial ingredients, but unfortunately it’s a common problem. Luckily, these electrolyte drops are all-natural, so you can feel good about your daily routine. This Keto version is made with an assortment of essential electrolytes your body needs to perform its best everyday, so whether you lose electrolytes from strenuous workouts or other activities, these drops will make it easy to feel your best. When you’re traveling, the included pocket flask will make it easy to stick to your routine no matter where you are.