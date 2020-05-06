When you can’t get to the spa, you can bring a little rest and relaxation home with a few luxurious accessories to elevate your bathroom’s ambiance. You’ve probably already loaded up on calming candles, a plush robe, and plenty of bath salts, but one thing you’re missing is the cherry on top of it all. If you haven’t gotten a towel warmer to truly take your at-home spa experience to the next level, you are seriously doing yourself a disservice.

Once you bring home just one luxe towel warmer, you’ll wonder why you never got one sooner. When you think of the spa, one of the top things that comes to mind is the feeling of slipping on a plush, just-warm-enough towel to wrap yourself in after a hot shower or a dip in the hot tub. So, whether you can’t make time for a day at the spa or you just want to elevate your current bathroom situation with a little more luxury, these towel warmers will help transport you to a much more relaxed, calming atmosphere without any work.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Wellur Towel Warmer

If you don’t want a traditional towel warmer that comes in rack form, this bucket-shaped towel warmer is a great alternative so you don’t have to display your towels. This extra-large warmer is also perfect for robes, too, so you can get cozy in every way at your at-home spa. What’s even better is the smart timer that allows you to warm up to two oversized towels anywhere from 15 to 60 minutes, so you can leave and come back to a plush towel experience when you’re ready for it.

2. Amba Towel Warmer

When you want a warm towel, you want it now, not in a few minutes. With this fast-heating towel warmer, you don’t have to wait to use a heated towel (especially if it’s cold). The curved design ensures that the towels will also dry properly, so you don’t have to deal with moldy towels. This smart device has auto shut off features, so you can save money on your electricity bill in case you forget to turn it off yourself. If you have a chilly bathroom, this rack can also help heat up the space too, so you get a two-in-one accessory.

3. Homeleader Towel Warmer

For all you design aficionados, this more architectural towel warmer will make your heart flutter. In case you don’t have wall space, or you simply don’t want a towel warmer to be a main focal point in your well-designed bathroom, this free-standing option will be a suitable option for your needs. Plus, it has a built-in thermostat that safely maintains the right temperature and helps conserve energy at the same time. It has a waterproof design so you can have peace of mind that it’s safe around damp towels, and the elegant lines will look sleek in your space.