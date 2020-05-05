Sometimes the best things come in small packages, right? That goes for even the tiniest tools that are part of our everyday lives, like rubber bands. We may take these stretchy, often colorful office supplies for granted, but if you look through just about any drawer in your home (especially if you have “the drawer” where you toss everything), there’s guaranteed to be some rubber bands hiding. Whether you need to bundle up mail, close off a chip bag to prevent them from getting stale, or need an impromptu hair tie, there’s basically nothing these little helpers can’t do.

So whether you want a neutral color or want to color code office papers with colored versions, you can never have too many rubber bands on hand. Just like bobby pins, they somehow go crawling off on their own and disappear for good, so the more the merrier. The downside is that cheap versions can easily break if you stretch them too far, so it’s important to make sure you’re getting extra strong ones that will last though lots of tugging and stretching.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Loom Bands

Organizing is way more fun when you throw some color into the mix, and this mega pack of 4,800 is a color-fanatics dream come true. With all the fun options to choose from, nothing in your home will go untouched. These bright versions are particularly great for kids crafts — they can let their imagination run free and create friendship bracelets to keep them busy for hours. Each of the eight colors come individually wrapped so you can keep things separate so you don’t add to any clutter you may already have. Also try using them for sorting mail or other papers, and color coding will make it even easier to know where to find important papers.

2. Hicarer Rubber Bands

If you have kids with a lot of hair, and request a new hair style everyday, these hair-appropriate rubber bands will be a life saver. Hair ties are one of those little things that always seem to go missing, so it’s a wise idea to have these rubber bands in bulk so you never run out and can’t finish that braid or ponytail. The soft elastics are strong, so they won’t snap as you’re wrapping them around your hair. From wedding hairstyles to braids and everyday ponytails, these strong ties are perfect for just about anything.

3. Amazon Basics Rubber Bands

You’ll never regret having a pack of multi-purpose rubber bands on hand for all of life’s little emergencies or organizing tasks. If you’re looking for a more classic rubber band to keep at the ready for sealing opened bags of chips, organizing mail by categories (bills or newsletters), or for all of those random needs that come up, these versatile rubber bands are just what you need. This assorted pack comes with a variety of colors and are strong and reusable, so they won’t go to waste after one use. They’re made of natural rubber, so they’ll feel extra smooth too, which will come in handy if you need to use in your hair on the fly.