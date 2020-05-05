For sunnier days ahead, you probably have most of the essentials ready to go the second the weather warms up and it’s time to hit the beach or pool. That assortment most likely includes some swimwear, sunscreen, beach towels, and toys, but one thing that you might be forgetting is a sand anchor to keep your beach umbrella in place. Having an anchor on hand isn’t actually as difficult or heavy as it sounds to carry with you for you day beach trips — many are super portable and easy to screw into the sand.

If you’ve taken an umbrella to the beach before, we can guarantee there were some moments you were worried it would tip over due to some high winds — or it actually did topple over. Enlisting a sand anchor into your beach-ready kit will keep that umbrella in place so you can continue to block out harsh UV rays and ensure it doesn’t fall on anyone, especially little kids. With one of these beach accessories on hand, you can sit back, relax, and listen to the ocean waves.

1. The Cozy Sand Anchor

When you’re gearing up for a fun day in the sun, the last thing you want to deal with is setting up equipment when you could be playing in the water or soaking in some sun with the family. With this easy-to-install sand anchor, setup is hassle-free, so you can get right to enjoying your day. This is a one-size-fits-all anchor, so you don’t need to measure the size of your umbrella before buying it. All you need to do is screw the auger into the sand, and you’ll be setup in seconds. It also comes with a handy hook for accessories so you can conveniently drape towels and hats so they can dry easily.

2. Beachr Sand Anchor

While beach umbrellas are a must to shield your family from harmful sun rays (and to help you read your summer read with ease), they can often topple over with high gusts of wind that are bound to happen. That’s where a sand anchor comes in to save the day so your rest and relaxation doesn’t get rudely interrupted by Mother Nature. Unlike metal anchors, this high quality plastic version is stronger and won’t rust. This option is ultra lightweight so you can easily take it with you while you’re traveling. It’s also one-size-fits-all, so setting up is even easier than ever before.

3. Duddo Sand Anchor

This tough sand anchor can withstand heavy winds up to 50 MPH, so if you always feel defeated at the beach when the wind takes down your shade, this sand anchor will rescue you. This beach accessory boasts a five-spiral design, which ensures that it stays in the ground better than three-spiral versions. The compact size makes it easy to take in your beach bag or backpack. Made with heavy-duty materials, this sand anchor is rust-resistant and won’t crack, so you can have it for years of beach fun to come.