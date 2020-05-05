It can feel like a huge undertaking to change your lifestyle habits to benefit the planet, but there are actually quite a few little swaps you can do to make Mother Nature smile a bit more. Whether that’s using reusable grocery bags and taking your reusable coffee mug to your local coffee shop every morning or only shopping at brands with sustainable practices. It’s not an easy task to completely flip your life around, but one small change, big impact swap you can make is using reusable bent straws.

Take a second and think about all the smoothies, coffees, and sodas you drink each day from the convenient store, while you’re at a restaurant, or just at home. Now, consider how many plastic straws accompany that number — that’s a lot of waste you can easily get rid of with some chic and washable bent straws. We promise that you’ll not only feel better about the environmental change you make by switching to eco-friendly straws, but you’ll be encouraged to get hydrated, especially when it’s hot outside.

1. Flathead Straws

Aside from doing your part to reduce your consumption of single-use plastic, incorporating these chic straws into your daily routine will also elevate your hydration- style game. With five neutral, yet fun shades to choose from, picking out your straw of the day may rival your outfit of the day task in your schedule. Best of all, this kit is complete with a special straw cleaner that fits snuggly inside the straw for an effective clean. These extra-long silicone bent straws will fit in larger tumblers — up to 30 ounces – so you’ll be set on the days when you need a bit more hydration. If you want to give them a more thorough clean after you’ve scrubbed the inner tube, you can toss them in the dishwasher too.

2. Wiskema Straws

If you’re looking to have the entire family hop on board the reusable bent straw train, this set of 16 straws should cover your bases without running out early on in the week. The kids will love the rainbow colors, too, so you can teach them from a young age to be eco-friendly. This kit comes with four cleaning brushes so there’s plenty for the entire family to use if they take to work or school, and it comes with a reusable bag to keep them clean in your purse or your kid’s backpack. With the soft, silicone, tips, your lips won’t feel the aftershock of an ice-cold smoothie or drink. These long, bent straws fit most popular tumblers, so you can complete your eco-friendly drinking setup.

3. Hiware Straws

These design-oriented bent straws are just as stylish as they are functional. This pack of 12 straws ensures that you always have a backup for each color, in case you drop one on the floor or get one straw dirty somehow. Made with food-grade silicone, you can rest assured that these are safe to use for you and the environment too. Unlike other reusable straws, there’s no sour metal aftertaste. This kit comes with two straw cleaners for easy clean-up and a pouch so you can safely keep your straws with you while you’re on the go.