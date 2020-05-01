Most people, especially sleep-deprived parents, find it difficult to get up in the morning without a strong cup of coffee. In 2018, a Reuters study found that 64 percent of Americans drink coffee every single day. Coffee is a necessity, but brewing an entire pot when you just need one or two cups doesn’t have to be a reality for you and your family. If you’re just making coffee for one or two people, you’re probably washing a decent amount of joe down the drain every day. Save yourself some coffee by investing in a single-serve coffee maker.

If you switched to a single-serve coffee maker, you would get just the right amount of coffee every time. There’d be no mental math or over- or under-budgeting before 8 a.m., which no one can handle before drinking caffeine. You also wouldn’t have to wait a precious extra five minutes for an entire pot to brew when you’re already late. You can just grab and go. Parents are short on time to begin with, don’t waste yours waiting by your coffee maker willing it to work faster. All of the coffee makers we profiled make a cup of coffee in less than three minutes. And if you’re a fan of your tall travel mug, don’t worry, you’ll still be able to use a single serve machine.

Whether you’re a traditional coffee fan or love coffee pods, we have you covered. We found the best single-serve coffee makers that fit every coffee drinker’s needs. One of our picks even cleans itself.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Hamilton Beach Scoop Single Serve Coffee Maker

If you prefer coffee grounds to K-Cups, this stainless steel Hamilton Beach Coffee Maker is a great pick. Brew coffee grounds of your choice at the strength of your choice and put it in your preferred coffee cup. This coffee-making experience is all about you. The Hamilton Beach single-serve allows you to put the single-scoop filter straight into the coffeemaker. It brews an 8-ounce cup in 90 seconds and 14-oz. cup in 2.5 minutes. When you’re done brewing, the coffee maker automatically shuts off.

2. Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker

Brew coffee in minutes with the Keurig K-Mini Plus. It’s only 4.5 inches wide, so it can squeeze in on the most crowded kitchen counters, but it is tall enough to accommodate 7-inch-tall travel mugs. To use it, remove the one-cup reservoir, fill with water, put your K-Cup in and get brewing. The K-Mini Plus turns off 90 seconds after you brew your cup of coffee. There’s even pod storage in the back of the Keurig for up to nine K-Cups.

3. Sboly Single Serve Coffee Maker Brewer

The Sboly coffee maker will brew either coffee from grounds or pods, for a two-type household or someone who likes to switch between the two coffee-brewing methods. You just have to select which kind of coffee you’re brewing on the side of the machine. The coffee is ready within three minutes. If you’re in a mad-dash out the door after making your cup of joe, just hit two buttons and the machine will turn off and self-clean in your absence.