Sometimes your roots sneak up on you, whether they’re gray or just your natural color growing out. It feels like you just went to the salon, but there are your roots, clear as day, at the top of your scalp like a beacon of light. You swear you just got your hair colored, but the grays persist anyway. It can be a very frustrating experience. Maybe it isn’t weeks until your next appointment, or you don’t want to shell out to have your hair redone. You want a quick fix for this annoying problem, which is why we found the best root touch-up kits.

Whether you want a temporary solution or a permanent solution, we have you covered. If you have a special occasion coming up, your stylist is all booked up and you just want to conceal your roots for one night, there are options below that can make all of your dreams come true. The solution just takes three minutes to apply before you’re ready to dash out the door. After the event is over, you can wash the touch-up out and turn back into Cinderella before the time it strikes midnight.

If you want your roots gone and you don’t want them to come back…well, don’t we all? But there is a product that can keep them at bay for a few weeks. These root touch-up kits will help you play stylist and space out your salon trips.

1. Style Edit Root Concealer

Style Edit will cover up your roots in just three seconds and dry within minutes, without staining your clothes or hands. The spray will adapt to the color of your dyed hair, whether you’re a redhead or have dark brown hair. You can trust that this color is going to stay put after spraying. You don’t need to worry about it flaking off. The Style Edit Root Concealer is not tested on animals and does not contain any mineral oil, petrolatum, parabens or peroxide.

2. Revlon Root Erase Permanent Hair Color

Who needs the salon when you have Revlon’s Root Erase kit? It’ll give you back those hours you would have lost in the chair. This DIY option is perfect for when you aren’t quite ready to go in for a touch-up yet. You just have to pump the creams, mix, apply and let it sit for five minutes. After the allotted time is up, simply rinse and style your hair as usual. You can reuse this Revlon product two more times. This root kit comes in 13 colors, ranging from black to light blonde.

3. L’Oreal Paris Magic Root Cover Up Gray Concealer Spray

The L’Oreal Paris Magic Root Spray can make your grays or natural hair color vanish between salon visits. Using this hair product might make people think you got a fresh new dye job. This sprayer does thoroughly coat the head, but it does seem to shoot out of the bottle fast, so users should prepare themselves. It comes in eight different color options, including blonde, and it’s ammonia and peroxide-free. The temporary color will wash out the next time you shampoo.