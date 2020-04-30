If you’ve been trying to find ways to reduce the amount of plastic you use at home, you might want to take a look at the plastic cling wrap or aluminum foil on your pantry shelf. This household item works hard to keep your leftovers and sliced open produce fresh. Maybe it also makes a frequent appearance in your kid’s lunchbox, responsible for preserving his or her sandwich. But there’s an eco-friendly alternative to that cling wrap that accomplishes the task at hand just as well as plastic wrap. It’s beeswax wraps.

Those little bees can do just about anything, including keeping your food fresh. These wraps are usually made from organic cotton along with beeswax, tree resin and an oil or two, so you know that they’re going to be sticky and able to protect your leftovers from oxygen. Reusable and rewash-able, these wraps will go further than your cling wrap. When’s the last time you washed and reused that? Beeswax wraps just need time to dry flat on the counter before reuse.

When you think your beeswax wraps are no longer adhesive enough again, you can take them outside and let them compost in the bin. Let nature break down the wrap. Swapping your cling wrap out for beeswax will help you be greener and might inspire you to look for some more environmentally friendly alternatives.

We rounded up the best cling-wrap alternatives below. It’s time to kick that single-use plastic to the curb!

1. Bee’s Wrap

Bee’s Wrap, which has been around since 2012, is handmade in Vermont by a woman-owned company. The wrap set comes in a single small wrap, medium wrap and large wrap. Once you wrap your produce, vegetables, cheese or other food items in Bee’s Wrap and put them in the fridge, the wrap will form a seal. The wraps themselves are ethically sourced and made out of organic cotton, which is then infused with beeswax, jojoba oil and tree resin. It’s washable and reusable, but you must wash the wraps with cool water.

2. Geobless Beeswax Wraps and Reusable Produce Bags

These sustainable Geobless beeswax wraps are made out of cotton, beeswax, Jojoba oil and tree resin and lack the wax-y smell that often comes with wrapping your food in beeswax. In addition to one small, one medium and two large beeswax wraps, you also receive two sets of buttons and strings to tie your large wraps together, two mesh produce bags, two cotton produce bags and a cotton bag that’ll store it all. You’ll never need cling wrap or plastic sandwich bags again.

3. Quo Decor Reusable Beeswax Wrap

Quo Decor’s cling wrap alternative is made out of unbleached beeswax, tree resins, Malaysian coconut oil and Jojoba oil. This extra-sticky wrapping, which comes in four- or six-pack options, will help keep your foods fresh without any of the added chemicals of plastic wrap or aluminum foil. At 14 inches by 14 inches, Quo Decor large wraps are an inch longer than the other large wraps on this list. After the wrap is on its last legs, you can compost it, because these wraps are biodegradable.