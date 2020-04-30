There’s nothing like a fun family BBQ in the backyard to switch up your cooking routine so you can get some fresh air, new scenery, and enjoy time with family. Now that winter is over, you can enjoy the warmer weather while heating up some hamburgers, roasted veggies, and more to get into the summer spirit. To grill like a pro (or simply make it a lot easier), you’ll need to equip yourself with a few items for hassle-free cooking. One item you won’t regret buying is a protective grill mat to prevent your grill from getting dirty while cooking.

One of the biggest reasons to get a grill mat is so your food doesn’t have to directly touch your grill, so cleaning up will be easier than ever. By keeping a heat-resistant grill mat on the grill, you can rest assured that you can focus on spending time outside with family instead of worrying about cleaning up right away. To help your BBQs go more smoothly, we’ve rounded up the best grill mats for your outdoor grilling needs.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Osvino Grill Mat

In addition to a heat-resistant mat, you’ll also want one that’s non-stick so your food doesn’t end up glued to your mat for good. This set of five ensures that you always have a clean backup on hand in case the one you’re using gets dirty or ends up on the floor. Made with a safe fiberglass mesh, these mats won’t emit a potent chemical smell and it’s safe to place food onto it directly. These mats can handle up to 250 degrees Fahrenheit, so most foods shouldn’t be a problem. They’re also easy to clean and just require soap and water.

2. Vremi Grill Mat

Whether you use propane, natural gas, or electric grills, this versatile grill mat will work for all your cooking needs. These ultra-thick mats are tough so they can handle just about any type of heat that lands their way. They can withstand 500 degrees Fahrenheit, so you won’t find another mat that’s as durable as this one. You can also use these as a baking sheet too, so these two-in-one mats will be a game-changer in the kitchen or at the grill. Best of all, you can toss them in the dishwasher for fast and easy cleanup.

3. Cherainti Grill Mat

You can’t go wrong with a reusable grill mat so you can do your part to go eco-friendly in the kitchen. This mat is made from refractory glass fibre, and has a protective coating that makes it stronger and thicker than most mat options. It will hold up against up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, and the heat spreads through it evenly so your food will be cooked completely. Using a mat on the grill will prevent your grill from getting mucked up, so all you need to do is wipe the mat clean for ease.